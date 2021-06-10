Drilling at Red Chris East Ridge Intersects 170 Metres Grading 1.1g/t Gold and 1.1% Copper

Results from East Ridge drill hole RC688, located 100 metres east of hole RC684, returned 344 metres of 0.70 g/t gold and 0.75% copper from a depth of 776 metres including 170 metres of 1.1 g/t gold and 1.1% copper.

Brian Kynoch, President of Imperial Metals, said, “This exciting new discovery at the East Ridge is located outside the envelope of the current mineral resource and has the potential to increase the already large mineral resource at Red Chris.”

In the Main Zone, hole RC683 returned 300 metres grading 0.41g/t gold and 0.51% copper from a depth of 260 metres, including 114 metres of 0.67g/t gold and 0.85% copper from a depth of 390 metres, and 22 metres of 1.1 g/t gold and 1.4% copper from a depth of 464 metres. Drilling in the Main Zone continues to confirm the potential to define further zones of higher-grade mineralization.

Red Chris - Significant results:

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Width (m) Gold (g/t) Copper (%) RC683 260 560 300 0.41 0.51 including 390 504 114 0.67 0.85 including 464 486 22 1.1 1.4 RC684 814^ 1066^ 252^ 0.46 0.53 including 962^ 1060^ 98^ 0.85 0.86 including 970^^ 986^^ 16^^ 1.2 1.2 RC688 776 1120 344 0.70 0.75 including 892 1062 170 1.1 1.1 including 894 972 78 1.1 1.3

^ updated intercept or ^^ previously reported.