Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSCR) on behalf of Oscar Health stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Oscar Health has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Oscar provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc. and changed its name to “Oscar Health, Inc.” in January 2021.

On March 3, 2021, Oscar sold about 37 million shares of common stock in its initial public stock offering (the “IPO”) at $39.00 per share, raising nearly $1.4 billion in new capital. Shortly thereafter, on May 13, 2021, Oscar reported earnings for the first time since the IPO. Oscar reported an $87.4 million loss or a loss of $0.98 per share in its first quarter of 2021.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Oscar Health shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

