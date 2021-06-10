Nautilus Biotechnology Debuts as Publicly Traded Company, Seeks to Deliver on the Untapped Potential of the Human Proteome

Business combination transaction with Arya Sciences Acquisition Corp III, a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by Perceptive Advisors, closed on June 9, 2021



Publicly traded company renamed Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc.

Common stock commences trading under ticker symbol “NAUT” on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on June 10, 2021

Gross proceeds from this transaction to Nautilus totaled approximately $345 million, combining approximately $145 million of funds held in Arya III’s trust account and a concurrent PIPE financing of $200 million

SEATTLE and NEW YORK, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc., a company pioneering a single-molecule protein analysis platform for quantifying the proteome, today announced the completion of its business combination with Arya Sciences Acquisition Corp III (Nasdaq: ARYA; or “Arya III”), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) sponsored by Perceptive Advisors. The combined company, Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (“Nautilus”), will commence trading shares of its common stock under the ticker symbol “NAUT” on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on June 10, 2021.

The business combination was approved by Arya III’s shareholders on June 8, 2021. The transaction had been previously approved by Nautilus shareholders. Gross proceeds from this transaction totaled approximately $345 million, which included approximately $145 million of funds held in Arya III’s trust account and the concurrent common stock private investment in public equity (PIPE) financing of $200 million led by Perceptive Advisors, an affiliate of Arya III’s sponsor, as well as RA Capital Management, Ally Bridge Group, Bain Capital Life Sciences, Franklin Templeton Investments, OrbiMed, Alyeska Investment Group, L.P., Casdin Capital and existing Nautilus Biotechnology shareholders including Andreessen Horowitz, Madrona Venture Group, and Vulcan Capital. The Nautilus management team, led by its founders Chief Executive Officer Sujal Patel and Chief Scientist Parag Mallick, will continue to lead the combined company.

“At Nautilus, we have reimagined how to comprehensively analyze and quantify the proteome. In doing so, we are seeking to create a new gold standard in the field of proteomics that will lead to positive impacts on human health,” said Sujal Patel, CEO of Nautilus. “We believe our technology will change the scale of what is possible in proteomics in an effort to enable significant advancements in drug development and help revolutionize the way biomedical research is conducted.”