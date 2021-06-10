 
Flower One Announces Election to Issue Common Shares in Satisfaction of Interest Payment Obligations Under Its 9.5% Unsecured Convertible Debentures

Flower One Holdings Inc. ("Flower One" or the "Company") (CSE: FONE) (OTCQX: FLOOF) (FSE: F11), the leading cannabis cultivator and producer in Nevada, announces that in accordance with the terms of the indentures entered into between the Company and Odyssey Trust Company (the "Trustee") in respect of its 9.5% unsecured convertible debentures due January 31, 2024, it has elected to issue common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") to debenture holders in satisfaction of interest in the amount of approximately C$201,029.40, and C$43,906.40 on the March debentures and November debentures, respectively, due and payable on June 30, 2021 (the "Interest Payment").

In accordance with the terms of the indentures, the issue price of the Common Shares issued in satisfaction of the Interest Payment will be based on the volume-weighted average trading price per Common Share for the twenty (20) consecutive trading days on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") ending on fifth day prior to the payment date, being the twenty (20) consecutive trading days from May 26, 2021 to June 23, 2021. The Common Shares shall be issued to the registered holders of the March debentures and November debentures appearing on the registers of the Trustee at the close of business on May 31, 2021, being the last business day of the month preceding the applicable interest payment date. No fractional Common Shares will be issued in satisfaction of the Interest Payment.

The issuance of the Common Shares in lieu of cash is subject to the terms and conditions of the indentures as well as the receipt of all requisite approvals, including, without limitation, the approval of the CSE.

About Flower One Holdings Inc.

Flower One is the largest cannabis cultivator, producer, and full-service brand fulfillment partner in the state of Nevada. By combining more than 20 years of greenhouse operational excellence with best-in-class cannabis operators, Flower One offers consistent, reliable, and scalable fulfillment to a growing number of industry-leading cannabis brands (Cookies, Kiva, Old Pal, Heavy Hitters, Lift Ticket's, The Clear, HUXTON, and Flower One's leading in-house brand, NLVO, and more). Flower One currently produces a wide range of products from flower, full-spectrum oils, and distillates to finished consumer packaged goods, including a variety of: pre-rolls, concentrates, edibles, topicals, and more for top-performing brands in cannabis. Flower One's Nevada footprint includes the Company's flagship facility, a 400,000 square-foot high-tech greenhouse and 55,000 square-foot production facility, as well as a second site with a 25,000 square-foot indoor cultivation facility and commercial kitchen. Flower One has built an industry-leading team focused on becoming the first high-quality, low-cost brand fulfillment partner.

