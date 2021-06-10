 
Peijia Medical Partners with inQB8 for US Incubator and Transcatheter Tricuspid Replacement (TTVR) Product

SUZHOU, China, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peijia Medical (HKEX:9996, or "Peijia"), a leading player in China for medical technology, announced a partnership with inQB8, a Boston based medical technology incubator, to explore innovative solutions for Structural Heart Disease. This partnership includes Peijia's acquisition of a transcatheter tricuspid replacement technology ("TTVR", or "inQB8 TTVR") from inQB8, which is currently in animal experimental stages and for which the inQB8 team will continue with device development in partnership with Peijia Medical.

The partnership combines Peijia's leadership and technical expertise in structural heart disease and inQB8 team's strong track record of medical innovation. The arrangement constitutes a 50-50 ownership of the incubator between Peijia and the inQB8 team. In the joint development of novel products and solutions in the structural heart field, Peijia will have exclusive privileges and rights to these technologies globally. 

InQB8 Medical Technologies is a medical device incubator and the second collaboration between Dr. Arshad Quadri, MD and J. Brent Ratz, MBA, a partnership that began 15 years ago with the co-founding of CardiAQ Valve Technologies, the world's first trans-septal Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement (TMVR) system.  InQB8 focuses on developing new solutions for major cardiovascular diseases including Structural Heart issues, Type A Aortic Dissection and Heart Failure in HFpEF and HFmEF.  InQB8 plans to accelerate projects through prototyping, bench, and pre-clinical testing and allow these early-stage concepts to grow within inQB8 until they are ready to be acquired or advanced as separate stand-alone cardiovascular start-ups. As projects mature, new ideas and concepts will be initiated and developed within the incubator.

"inQB8 is proud of its trailblazing efforts in developing breakthrough technologies for the transcatheter treatment of Tricuspid Valve Disease, Type A Aortic Dissection and Heart Failure with preserved or moderately depressed Left Ventricular function. We are excited to be partnering with Peijia Medical to substantially accelerate the development of these projects so that patient needs are met expediently and efficiently. With the support of Peijia Medical, inQB8 is poised to transform the treatment of Structure Heart diseases globally," said Dr. Arshad Quadri MD, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of inQB8 Medical Technologies, LLC.

