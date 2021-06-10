 
checkAd

Gold Standard Ventures Announces AGM Voting Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.06.2021, 05:00  |  103   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Standard Ventures Corp. (NYSE AMERICAN: GSV) (TSX: GSV) (“Gold Standard” or the “Company”) today announced the voting results for election of its Board of Directors at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 9, 2021.

The director nominees as listed in the Management Information Circular dated April 28, 2021, were elected as directors of the Company at the meeting to serve until the next Annual General Meeting. In addition, the appointment of auditors was approved. The results are as follows:

Total Eligible Votes: 357,476,205; Total Voted: 237,305,429; Total Voted %: 66.38%

Nominees For For % Against /
Withheld 		Against /
Withheld %
Number of Directors 201,542,961 99.35% 1,326,522 0.65%
Jason Attew 201,423,600 99.29% 1,445,883 0.71%
D. Bruce McLeod 201,330,445 99.24% 1,539,038 0.76%
Lisa Wade 201,307,001 99.23% 1,562,482 0.77%
Cassandra Joseph 201,305,229 99.23% 1,564,254 0.77%
William E. Threlkeld 201,310,756 99.23% 1,558,727 0.77%
Alex Morrison 201,311,576 99.23% 1,557,907 0.77%
Zara Boldt 201,127,740 99.14% 1,741,743 0.86%
Ron Clayton 199,879,968 98.53% 2,989,515 1.47%
John Armstrong 201,322,100 99.24% 1,547,383 0.76%
Appointment of Auditor 236,625,723 99.71% 679,706 0.29%

Jason Attew, President and CEO, commented, “On behalf of the Board of Directors and management, I would like to take this opportunity to thank Rob McLeod and Jamie Strauss for their many years of guidance and support as Directors of Gold Standard. We wish them both the best in their future endeavours.

We are pleased to welcome Lisa Wade, Cassandra Joseph, and John Armstrong to our Board. Their expertise and skillsets will help Gold Standard in our goal to become the low-cost junior producer of choice in Nevada.”

Voting results have been reported on www.sedar.com.

About Gold Standard

Gold Standard is developing the South Railroad Project, an open pit, heap leach gold project located in Elko County, Nevada. The project is part of a +21,000 hectare land package on the Carlin Trend, and is 100% owned or controlled by Gold Standard. The goal of the Company is to become the low-cost junior producer of choice in Nevada, one of the premier mining jurisdictions in the world.

For further information contact:
Michael McDonald
Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
Phone: 1-604-687-2766
E-Mail: info@goldstandardv.com


Gold jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gold Standard Ventures Announces AGM Voting Results VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Gold Standard Ventures Corp. (NYSE AMERICAN: GSV) (TSX: GSV) (“Gold Standard” or the “Company”) today announced the voting results for election of its Board of Directors at its Annual …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Freddie Mac Prices Approximately $1.0 Billion Securitization of Re-Performing Loans
Cocrystal Pharma’s Participation in the Noble Capital Markets C-Suite Interview Series is Now ...
Wesdome Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report at the Kiena Mine in Val d’Or, Quebec
Jamf Announces Pricing of Follow-on Offering of Common Stock by Selling Shareholders
Reduced Nicotine Tobacco and Cannabinoid Innovator 22nd Century Group to Be Added to Russell 2000, ...
22nd Century Announces Closing of $40 Million Common Stock Registered Direct Offering
TC Energy confirms termination of Keystone XL Pipeline Project
The Flowr Corporation Announces 2021 AGM Results
African Gold Group Provides an Update on Ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility Projects at Its ...
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP152, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients ...
Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE – Mai 2021
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:00 Uhr
Envela Expands Electronics-Trade-In Capabilities with Acquisition
15:00 Uhr
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Partnership on Permitted Proven Treasure Recovery Areas and Operations
14:30 Uhr
Assure Strengthens Balance Sheet by Securing US$11 Million Credit Facility
14:17 Uhr
Thesis Gold Announces Pricing and Increase of the Size of Previously Announced Overnight Marketed Public Offering to Up to $16 Million
14:15 Uhr
Ero Copper Announces Plans to List on the New York Stock Exchange
14:02 Uhr
Barrick Confirms Per Share Distribution Amount for the First $250 Million Return of Capital Tranche
13:30 Uhr
C2C Gold Corp. Commences 2021 Field Exploration Program
13:30 Uhr
Honey Badger Silver Signs Definitive Agreement for Additional Thunder Bay Silver Properties
13:30 Uhr
Golden Tag Successfully Extends Trovador downdip 335 metres, and Expands Fernandez 63 metres Southeast
13:30 Uhr
Dynacor Announces May 2021 Sales of US$15.7 Million (C$19.0 Million) and Cumulative 2021 Sales of US$69.1 Million (C$86.4 Million)