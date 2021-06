Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

MONTREAL, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX-V: GMN) GobiMin Inc. held its Annual General Meeting on June 9 2021. All matters placed before the shareholders were approved. The current members of the board, comprised of Messrs. Felipe Tan, Joyce Ko, Duncan Hancock, Hubert Marleau, Dominic Cheng, Maxime Lemieux and Ma Jianqing were re-elected as directors of the Company.



