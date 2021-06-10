 
checkAd

Accenture Business Futures 2021 Report Identifies the Signals to Guide Companies Navigating Change in the Era of Compressed Transformation

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.06.2021, 06:01  |  88   |   |   

A new report from Accenture (NYSE: ACN) shows that while 88% of companies finally have a clear picture of the challenges they face today, only 6% are completely confident in their current abilities to foresee and respond to future disruption. Business Futures 2021 aims to help leaders make sense of a new reality by identifying the Signals of business change that are reshaping organizations globally and will be critically important for leaders to understand in order to drive success today and beyond.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210609005860/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Accenture plc!
Short
Basispreis 315,01€
Hebel 8,28
Ask 0,26
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 241,06€
Hebel 6,62
Ask 0,36
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Business Futures Interactive Radar – Accenture tracked 25 Signals of business change expected to have the greatest impact on organizations within the next three years. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Business Futures Interactive Radar – Accenture tracked 25 Signals of business change expected to have the greatest impact on organizations within the next three years. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“The compressed timeframe for action in the face of last year’s disruption drove a greater sense of urgency as well as opportunity for organizations to increase their agility, explore new business models and build new capabilities that boost resilience,” said Annette Rippert, group chief executive, Accenture Strategy & Consulting. “Our inaugural Business Futures report serves as an essential radar to help leaders navigate through the Signals of business change with confidence, to not just see, but also seize, their best future.”

Longstanding trends like the increased importance of experiences, greater adoption of cloud, and changes in buying patterns have all been interrupted, accelerated, or reversed due to the pandemic. At the same time, new supply chains and business models were set up in days not months, and the promise of new scientific breakthroughs was emphatically realized in months, not years. When coupled with profound, structural changes following more than a year of turbulence, a business environment ripe for reinvention emerged, with a strong desire to look deeper into the future and to better map the trajectory and impact of change.

Six Signals to prepare for the future of business
 Starting with an expansive list of 400 crowdsourced trends, Accenture teamed with external advisors, academics, and researchers to narrow down the list to 25 Signals of business change. While all 25 Signals were shown to mature and have their greatest impact on organizations within the next three years, six Signals stood out as being essential to the future success of organizations, presenting opportunities and incentives for leaders to embrace change and find new ways to grow, starting today:

Seite 1 von 4
Accenture Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Accenture Business Futures 2021 Report Identifies the Signals to Guide Companies Navigating Change in the Era of Compressed Transformation A new report from Accenture (NYSE: ACN) shows that while 88% of companies finally have a clear picture of the challenges they face today, only 6% are completely confident in their current abilities to foresee and respond to future disruption. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Terms of Rights Offering
Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces 2nd Quarter 2021 Common Stock Dividend of $0.22 per Share
FGEN Deadline Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors or June 11, 2021 Deadline in Securities Fraud ...
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
Battlefield 2042 Marks the Return of All-Out Warfare in New, Unmatched, Epic-Scale Experience
Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp. Name Selected Startups in Second Round of Climate Change ...
VBI Vaccines Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Twilio Segment Unveils Journeys, the First Customer Journey Builder for the New, Digital Era
NextNav, a Leader in Next Generation GPS, to Combine with Spartacus Acquisition Corporation ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP is Investigating The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) for Shareholders
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
Organigram Recruits for as Many as 75 Roles Based in Moncton, New Brunswick
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (“PSTH”) Confirms Discussions to Acquire 10% of the ...
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Carbios Strengthens Its Position in Polymer Biodegradation Technologies With the Acquisition of the ...
Kite's Tecartus Demonstrates High Response Rate in Adults With Relapsed or Refractory B-cell Acute ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Results of the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders – ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:59 Uhr
Accenture Launches myNav Green Cloud Advisor to Help Companies Realize Sustainability Goals Through the Cloud
08.06.21
Accenture to Host Conference Call Thursday, June 24, to Discuss Third-Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results
03.06.21
Efma and Accenture Announce the Winners of Innovation in Insurance Awards 2021
03.06.21
Alstom Chooses Accenture and Dassault Systèmes to Develop New Cloud Platform for PLM to Increase Competitiveness and Support Growth
03.06.21
Accenture Interactive Expands Experience-Led Transformation Services in Southeast Asia with Acquisition of Award-Winning Agency Entropia
02.06.21
Accenture Names CEO Julie Sweet to Additional Position of Chair of the Board, Effective Sept. 1, 2021
02.06.21
Near-Record Revenues in 2020 Provide Opportunity for Investment Banks to Restructure and Enhance the Client Experience, According to Accenture Report
01.06.21
Accenture Federal Services to Acquire Novetta and Bring More Advanced AI, Cyber, and Cloud Capabilities to Client Missions
01.06.21
“New Science” is Driving More Growth than Predicted Against a Changing Economic Environment, According to Accenture Report
01.06.21
Accenture Announces Intent to Acquire Leading EPM Solutions Consulting Company Nell’Armonia