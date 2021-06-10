Accenture Business Futures 2021 Report Identifies the Signals to Guide Companies Navigating Change in the Era of Compressed Transformation

A new report from Accenture (NYSE: ACN) shows that while 88% of companies finally have a clear picture of the challenges they face today, only 6% are completely confident in their current abilities to foresee and respond to future disruption. Business Futures 2021 aims to help leaders make sense of a new reality by identifying the Signals of business change that are reshaping organizations globally and will be critically important for leaders to understand in order to drive success today and beyond.

Business Futures Interactive Radar – Accenture tracked 25 Signals of business change expected to have the greatest impact on organizations within the next three years. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“The compressed timeframe for action in the face of last year’s disruption drove a greater sense of urgency as well as opportunity for organizations to increase their agility, explore new business models and build new capabilities that boost resilience,” said Annette Rippert, group chief executive, Accenture Strategy & Consulting. “Our inaugural Business Futures report serves as an essential radar to help leaders navigate through the Signals of business change with confidence, to not just see, but also seize, their best future.”

Longstanding trends like the increased importance of experiences, greater adoption of cloud, and changes in buying patterns have all been interrupted, accelerated, or reversed due to the pandemic. At the same time, new supply chains and business models were set up in days not months, and the promise of new scientific breakthroughs was emphatically realized in months, not years. When coupled with profound, structural changes following more than a year of turbulence, a business environment ripe for reinvention emerged, with a strong desire to look deeper into the future and to better map the trajectory and impact of change.

Six Signals to prepare for the future of business

Starting with an expansive list of 400 crowdsourced trends, Accenture teamed with external advisors, academics, and researchers to narrow down the list to 25 Signals of business change. While all 25 Signals were shown to mature and have their greatest impact on organizations within the next three years, six Signals stood out as being essential to the future success of organizations, presenting opportunities and incentives for leaders to embrace change and find new ways to grow, starting today: