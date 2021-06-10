 
DGAP-Adhoc Xlife Sciences AG: Breakthrough in Drug Development

EQS Group AG
10.06.2021   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Xlife Sciences AG / Key word(s): Scientific publication
Xlife Sciences AG: Breakthrough in Drug Development

10-Jun-2021 / 06:55 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE


Xlife Sciences AG (XLS DE): Breakthrough in Drug Development

First available holistic medical drug to treat Covid-19 and flu viruses

As a project company of Xlife Sciences AG (XLS DE), inflamed pharma GmbH has developed a revolutionary and holistic therapeutic approach to treat both SARS-CoV-2 and flu viruses. The patented active substance ProcCluster(R) reduces the viral load by 90% and acts against infection-related inflammatory processes without developing a resistance. It is already used on humans.

The active pharmaceutical ingredient ProcCluster(R) developed by inflamed pharma GmbH is membrane permeable and is based on the active ingredient procaine. It acts both locally as well as systemically and is characterized by a wide range of applications in inflammatory diseases. ProcCluster(R) is already used for various prescription drugs for humans. In various case studies, renowned medical doctors have now been able to successfully demonstrate the effectiveness in the treatment of Covid-19 and Long-Covid patients. In studies with various cell lines, especially lung cells, the active ingredient was able to reduce the viral load by 90% in an early phase and effectively inhibit inflammation in a later phase. These effects can be transferred to other RNA viruses.

Oliver R. Baumann, CEO of Xlife Sciences AG, comments: "ProcCluster(R) has enormous market potential because, in contrast to other active ingredients, both the inflammatory processes and the viral load in the body are significantly reduced. This means that it can be used at different points in time during the course of the Covid-19 disease". It is of inestimable value that this active ingredient is already produced by inflamed pharma GmbH in high quality at low cost. "Another key advantage compared to vaccines and antibodies is that ProcCluster(R) does not lead to resistance development and can also be used against virus mutants", continues Baumann. In addition, ProcCluster(R) has a stimulating effect on the microcirculation, which is particularly important for Long-Covid patients. So far, no negative side effects have been observed either.

Community

