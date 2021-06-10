 
checkAd

DGAP-News Vonovia SE: Vonovia successfully issues unsecured corporate bonds totaling € 4 billion with an average coupon of 0.6875%

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
10.06.2021, 07:01  |  83   |   |   

DGAP-News: Vonovia SE / Key word(s): Bond
Vonovia SE: Vonovia successfully issues unsecured corporate bonds totaling € 4 billion with an average coupon of 0.6875% (news with additional features)

10.06.2021 / 07:01
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vonovia successfully issues unsecured corporate bonds totaling € 4 billion with an average coupon of 0.6875%

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Vonovia SE!
Long
Basispreis 50,00€
Hebel 12,52
Ask 0,40
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 58,00€
Hebel 12,28
Ask 0,46
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

 

- 5 bonds with an average maturity of 9.5 years

- Highly attractive: new issue demand of nearly € 18 billion

- Proceeds mainly designated for financing the planned merger with Deutsche Wohnen SE

- Moody's gives Vonovia investment grade rating "A3" and "Stable Outlook"


Bochum, 10 June 2021 - Vonovia SE has successfully placed 5 fixed-rate unsecured bonds totaling EUR 4 billion today.

- € 500m / 3.25 years / coupon 0.000%

- € 1,000m / 6 years / coupon 0.375%

- € 1,000m / 8.5 years / coupon 0.625%

- € 1,000m / 12 years / coupon 1.000%

- € 500m / 20 years / coupons 1.500%

The proceeds will mainly be used for financing the planned merger with Deutsche Wohnen SE as well as for upcoming repayments.

Helene von Roeder, Chief Financial Officer at Vonovia, says: "The successful placement of the corporate bonds is an important signal from the capital market. We are happy that investors see the merger with Deutsche Wohnen as strategically sensible for our company."

Attracting substantial demand of nearly € 18 billion, the bonds were oversubscribed 4.5 times. Vonovia's capital structure and cash position remain extremely healthy. Once the entire process has been completed, all the relevant information about the issue will be available on Vonovia's investor relations website, in the Creditor Relations subsection. This is also where investors can find information about the European Medium Term Notes Programme (EMTN).

Seite 1 von 4
Vonovia Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Vonovia SE: Vonovia successfully issues unsecured corporate bonds totaling € 4 billion with an average coupon of 0.6875% DGAP-News: Vonovia SE / Key word(s): Bond Vonovia SE: Vonovia successfully issues unsecured corporate bonds totaling € 4 billion with an average coupon of 0.6875% (news with additional features) 10.06.2021 / 07:01 The issuer is solely responsible …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Statement von CTS EVENTIM zum heutigen Urteil des Münchner Landgerichts
DGAP-Adhoc: AIXTRON erhöht Prognose für Auftragseingänge, Umsatzerlöse und EBIT-Marge / Kundennachfrage ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgemeine Gold- und Silberscheideanstalt Aktiengesellschaft: Höhe der Barabfindung für ...
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Oyj considers issuance of subordinated perpetual capital notes and announces ...
DGAP-News: SYNLAB to continue providing COVID-19 testing at UEFA competition matches and UEFA EURO 2020
EQS-Adhoc: HBM portfolio company Valo Health and Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. to combine and create ...
DGAP-News: STEMMER IMAGING AG: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 0.50 per share
DGAP-Adhoc: Xlife Sciences AG: Breakthrough in Drug Development
DGAP-Adhoc: AIXTRON raises guidance for order intake, revenues and EBIT margin / Customer demand remains at a ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GBK Beteiligungen AG: GBK Beteiligungen AG vollzieht die Veräußerung der Anteile an der CP ...
Titel
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Oyj presents new strategy, financial targets and the change of the Group ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I SE and HomeToGo GmbH executed Letter of Intent
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest: Successful placement of EUR 150 million subsequent bonds at 102% of par ...
DGAP-News: ETERNA veröffentlicht Zahlen für das erste Quartal 2021 und schlägt Stundung der Zinszahlungen ...
DGAP-News: BIKE24 plant Börsengang an Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse für 2021
Luther begleitet Werder Bremen an den Kapitalmarkt
DGAP-Adhoc: 4finance S.A.: 4finance cancels $125 million of its USD 2022 bonds
Titel
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap bietet ein Update zur Implementierung innovativer technischer ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Neue, genauere Schnelltest-Methode: Havn Life Sciences entwickelt präzise Methode für Psilocybin-Schnelltest
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG erhöht Profitabilität und bestätigt im Bereich V4Drive Zusammenarbeit mit ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Bekanntgabe Jahresabschluss 2020
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - PROVISIONAL LIQUIDATION APPLICATION
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE AND ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:09 Uhr
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Impfstart bei Vonovia - am ersten Tag wurden rund 80 Mitarbeiterinnen und Mitarbeiter in Bochum geimpft (deutsch)
14:08 Uhr
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Impfstart bei Vonovia - am ersten Tag wurden rund 80 Mitarbeiterinnen und Mitarbeiter in Bochum geimpft
14:08 Uhr
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vaccination has started at Vonovia - around 80 employees vaccinated in Bochum on the first day
14:00 Uhr
ROUNDUP: Vermieter: Mieter zahlen trotz Corona-Krise
12:29 Uhr
Vermieter: Mieter zahlen trotz Corona-Krise
11:47 Uhr
BGH: Zeitpunkt der Ankündigung der Mieterhöhung entscheidend
11:19 Uhr
Bundesumweltministerin Schulze verteidigt Kostenteilung beim CO2-Preis
09:42 Uhr
Vonovia: 4 Milliarden Euro von Anlegern für Übernahme von Deutsche Wohnen
07:02 Uhr
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia platziert erfolgreich unbesicherte Unternehmensanleihen über insgesamt 4 Mrd. Euro mit einem durchschnittlichen Kupon in Höhe von 0,6875 % (deutsch)
07:01 Uhr
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia platziert erfolgreich unbesicherte Unternehmensanleihen über insgesamt 4 Mrd. Euro mit einem durchschnittlichen Kupon in Höhe von 0,6875 %