DGAP-News: Vonovia SE / Key word(s): Bond Vonovia SE: Vonovia successfully issues unsecured corporate bonds totaling € 4 billion with an average coupon of 0.6875% (news with additional features) 10.06.2021 / 07:01 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- 5 bonds with an average maturity of 9.5 years

- Highly attractive: new issue demand of nearly € 18 billion

- Proceeds mainly designated for financing the planned merger with Deutsche Wohnen SE

- Moody's gives Vonovia investment grade rating "A3" and "Stable Outlook"



Bochum, 10 June 2021 - Vonovia SE has successfully placed 5 fixed-rate unsecured bonds totaling EUR 4 billion today.

- € 500m / 3.25 years / coupon 0.000%

- € 1,000m / 6 years / coupon 0.375%

- € 1,000m / 8.5 years / coupon 0.625%

- € 1,000m / 12 years / coupon 1.000%

- € 500m / 20 years / coupons 1.500%

The proceeds will mainly be used for financing the planned merger with Deutsche Wohnen SE as well as for upcoming repayments.

Helene von Roeder, Chief Financial Officer at Vonovia, says: "The successful placement of the corporate bonds is an important signal from the capital market. We are happy that investors see the merger with Deutsche Wohnen as strategically sensible for our company."

Attracting substantial demand of nearly € 18 billion, the bonds were oversubscribed 4.5 times. Vonovia's capital structure and cash position remain extremely healthy. Once the entire process has been completed, all the relevant information about the issue will be available on Vonovia's investor relations website, in the Creditor Relations subsection. This is also where investors can find information about the European Medium Term Notes Programme (EMTN).