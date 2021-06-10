 
checkAd

Innovation Latécoère Is the ETI in Occitanie That Filed the Most Patents In 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.06.2021, 07:15  |  55   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Tier 1 aeronautical equipment manufacturer, Latécoère (Paris:LAT) confirms this year again its status as a major patent filer by being ranked 1st mid-cap company (ETI) in Occitanie according to the INPI's annual ranking.

As an innovative company, Latécoère is reinforcing its status as a leading industrial player in Occitanie. The Aerostructures branch ("Latécoère" in the ranking) has 15 published patent applications, making it the 5th largest applicant in the region, while the Interconnection Systems branch ("Latelec"), with 11 published patent applications, is in 11th place. With a total of 26 patent applications published by its two branches, the Latécoère Group would thus be the 4th French ETI in this field.

The Group has maintained its R&T efforts in 2020 at €5.9 million and will do the same in 2021 to continue to offer the market innovative technologies. The Group's dynamic R&T efforts will enable Latécoère to continue to develop its optical technology and strengthen its position as a leader in doors. The Group salutes the essential support of the public authorities (DGAC, DGE, DGA, the Occitanie and Nouvelle-Aquitaine regions), which have been present at its side over the years and in its innovative projects, and even more so in the framework of France Relance.

"We are very proud of Latécoère's leadership in this INPI ranking for 2020. It highlights the excellent work accomplished by our Research & Technology teams and the innovation capacity of the Group's two branches, Aerostructures and Interconnection Systems. This result confirms the relevance of Latécoère's strategic choices in favor of innovation: despite a very deteriorated economic context due to the health crisis, we have maintained our support for our research and technology activities, which are based entirely in France. We will continue to support research and development to enable Latécoère to offer its customers ever more innovative technologies," said Serge Bérenger, Latécoère's Director of Innovation and R&T.

To learn more about INPI's ranking, click here.

_____________________________________________________
About Latécoère

As an international group and "rank 1" partner of the world's leading aircraft manufacturers (Airbus, Embraer, Dassault, Boeing, Bombardier and Mitsubishi Aircraft), Latécoère is involved in all segments of the aeronautics industry (commercial, regional, business and military aircraft), in two areas of activity:

  • Aerostructures Industry (55% of sales): fuselage sections and doors,
  • Interconnection Systems (45% of sales): wiring, electrical furniture and onboard equipment.

As of December 31, 2020, the Group employed 4,172 people in 13 countries. Latécoère, a public limited company with capital of €189,637,036 divided into 94,818,518 shares with a par value of €2, is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment B, Codes ISIN : FR0000032278 - Reuters : LAEP.PA - Bloomberg : LAT.FP

Latecoere Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Innovation Latécoère Is the ETI in Occitanie That Filed the Most Patents In 2020 Regulatory News: Tier 1 aeronautical equipment manufacturer, Latécoère (Paris:LAT) confirms this year again its status as a major patent filer by being ranked 1st mid-cap company (ETI) in Occitanie according to the INPI's annual ranking. As an …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Terms of Rights Offering
Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces 2nd Quarter 2021 Common Stock Dividend of $0.22 per Share
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
FGEN Deadline Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors or June 11, 2021 Deadline in Securities Fraud ...
Battlefield 2042 Marks the Return of All-Out Warfare in New, Unmatched, Epic-Scale Experience
Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp. Name Selected Startups in Second Round of Climate Change ...
VBI Vaccines Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Twilio Segment Unveils Journeys, the First Customer Journey Builder for the New, Digital Era
NextNav, a Leader in Next Generation GPS, to Combine with Spartacus Acquisition Corporation ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP is Investigating The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) for Shareholders
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
Organigram Recruits for as Many as 75 Roles Based in Moncton, New Brunswick
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (“PSTH”) Confirms Discussions to Acquire 10% of the ...
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Carbios Strengthens Its Position in Polymer Biodegradation Technologies With the Acquisition of the ...
Kite's Tecartus Demonstrates High Response Rate in Adults With Relapsed or Refractory B-cell Acute ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Results of the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders – ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.06.21
Latécoère: Information Regarding the Voting Rights and Shares Required by the Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Financial Markets Authority
25.05.21
Latécoère: Combined Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of May 21, 2021