 
checkAd

Mattel Launches Barbie Loves the Ocean; Its First Fashion Doll Collection Made from Recycled Ocean-Bound* Plastic

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.06.2021, 07:00  |  96   |   |   

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) introduces Barbie Loves the Ocean, its first fashion doll line made from recycled ocean-bound plastic*. The launch is in line with Mattel’s goal to achieve 100% recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastic materials across all its products and packaging by 2030.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210609005964/en/

Mattel Launches Barbie Loves the Ocean; Its First Fashion Doll Collection Made from Recycled Ocean-Bound* Plastic (Graphic: Business Wire)

Mattel Launches Barbie Loves the Ocean; Its First Fashion Doll Collection Made from Recycled Ocean-Bound* Plastic (Graphic: Business Wire)

“This Barbie launch is another addition to Mattel’s growing portfolio of purpose-driven brands that inspire environmental consciousness with our consumer as a key focus,” said Richard Dickson, President and Chief Operating Officer, Mattel. “At Mattel, we empower the next generation to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. We take this responsibility seriously and are continuing to do our part to ensure kids can inherit a world that’s full of potential, too.”

Mattel has always known that a small doll can make a big impact. Looking to the future, Barbie remains dedicated to advancing its role and lending its global platform to create a better world for kids everywhere by focusing on diversity and inclusion, equal opportunity and now, sustainability in the following ways:

Barbie Loves the Ocean Collection: The collection includes three dolls whose bodies are made from 90% recycled ocean-bound plastic parts* and an accompanying Beach Shack playset and accessories, made from over 90% recycled plastic. Mattel’s high manufacturing standards ensure that this line delivers the same quality of play that parents have come to expect from Barbie.

Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) Goal: Barbie aims to achieve 95% recycled or FSC-certified paper and wood fiber materials used in packaging by the end of 2021.

New Barbie Vlogger Episode:Barbie Shares How We Can All Protect the Planet,’ a new vlog on Barbie’s immensely popular YouTube vlogger series teaches young fans about the importance of taking care of our planet and everyday habit changes they can make to create an impact. Barbie Vlogger is an online series that provides a platform for Barbie to talk directly to her fans, while balancing “teachable” moments that highlight Barbie as a role model, along with fun YouTube trends, like DIY challenges.

Seite 1 von 3
Mattel Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mattel Launches Barbie Loves the Ocean; Its First Fashion Doll Collection Made from Recycled Ocean-Bound* Plastic Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) introduces Barbie Loves the Ocean, its first fashion doll line made from recycled ocean-bound plastic*. The launch is in line with Mattel’s goal to achieve 100% recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastic materials across …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Terms of Rights Offering
Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces 2nd Quarter 2021 Common Stock Dividend of $0.22 per Share
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
FGEN Deadline Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors or June 11, 2021 Deadline in Securities Fraud ...
Battlefield 2042 Marks the Return of All-Out Warfare in New, Unmatched, Epic-Scale Experience
Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp. Name Selected Startups in Second Round of Climate Change ...
VBI Vaccines Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Twilio Segment Unveils Journeys, the First Customer Journey Builder for the New, Digital Era
NextNav, a Leader in Next Generation GPS, to Combine with Spartacus Acquisition Corporation ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP is Investigating The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) for Shareholders
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
Organigram Recruits for as Many as 75 Roles Based in Moncton, New Brunswick
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (“PSTH”) Confirms Discussions to Acquire 10% of the ...
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Carbios Strengthens Its Position in Polymer Biodegradation Technologies With the Acquisition of the ...
Kite's Tecartus Demonstrates High Response Rate in Adults With Relapsed or Refractory B-cell Acute ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Results of the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders – ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.06.21
Mattel Chairman and CEO Ynon Kreiz to Participate in Virtual Citi Leisure Day
12.05.21
Märkte am Dienstag: DAX verliert deutlich
11.05.21
Märkte am Dienstag: DAX fällt deutlich zurück – Starke Zahlen bei Thyssenkrupp