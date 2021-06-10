Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) introduces Barbie Loves the Ocean, its first fashion doll line made from recycled ocean-bound plastic*. The launch is in line with Mattel’s goal to achieve 100% recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastic materials across all its products and packaging by 2030.

Mattel Launches Barbie Loves the Ocean; Its First Fashion Doll Collection Made from Recycled Ocean-Bound* Plastic (Graphic: Business Wire)

“This Barbie launch is another addition to Mattel’s growing portfolio of purpose-driven brands that inspire environmental consciousness with our consumer as a key focus,” said Richard Dickson, President and Chief Operating Officer, Mattel. “At Mattel, we empower the next generation to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. We take this responsibility seriously and are continuing to do our part to ensure kids can inherit a world that’s full of potential, too.”

Mattel has always known that a small doll can make a big impact. Looking to the future, Barbie remains dedicated to advancing its role and lending its global platform to create a better world for kids everywhere by focusing on diversity and inclusion, equal opportunity and now, sustainability in the following ways:

Barbie Loves the Ocean Collection: The collection includes three dolls whose bodies are made from 90% recycled ocean-bound plastic parts* and an accompanying Beach Shack playset and accessories, made from over 90% recycled plastic. Mattel’s high manufacturing standards ensure that this line delivers the same quality of play that parents have come to expect from Barbie.

Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) Goal: Barbie aims to achieve 95% recycled or FSC-certified paper and wood fiber materials used in packaging by the end of 2021.

New Barbie Vlogger Episode: ‘Barbie Shares How We Can All Protect the Planet,’ a new vlog on Barbie’s immensely popular YouTube vlogger series teaches young fans about the importance of taking care of our planet and everyday habit changes they can make to create an impact. Barbie Vlogger is an online series that provides a platform for Barbie to talk directly to her fans, while balancing “teachable” moments that highlight Barbie as a role model, along with fun YouTube trends, like DIY challenges.