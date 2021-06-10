ObsEva Presents PROLONG Phase 2a Proof-of-Concept Data on Ebopiprant (OBE022) for the Treatment of Spontaneous Preterm Labor at the RCOG Virtual World Congress 2021

GENEVA, Switzerland and BOSTON, MA – June 10, 2021 – ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) (SIX: OBSN), a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women’s reproductive health, today announced the presentation of clinical data from the PROLONG Phase 2a proof-of-concept study of ebopiprant for the treatment of spontaneous preterm labor at the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (RCOG) Virtual World Congress 2021. As previously disclosed, the PROLONG data demonstrated that ebopiprant was well tolerated and showed early evidence of efficacy in pregnant women with spontaneous preterm labor and supports the advancement into a Phase 2b/3 adaptive study.

“We are encouraged by the positive data generated to date, highlighting the unique mechanism of action and the potential clinical benefit of ebopiprant for the treatment of preterm labor to reduce the incidence of preterm birth,” said Ben Mol, Ph.D., M.D., Professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Monash Medical Centre, Melbourne Australia and a leading Key Opinion Leader in preterm labor therapeutics. “A key objective in the treatment of preterm labor is to delay delivery for at least 48 hours, as this allows for the transfer of women to centers with neonatal intensive care facilities and for the peak effect of corticosteroids given to accelerate fetal lung maturation. Building on the effects seen at 48 hours and in earlier gestations at 7 days, the next clinical study will explore a range of doses to fully define and optimize the full therapeutic potential of ebopiprant. We look forward to leveraging important learnings from PROLONG in this next phase of development.”

“These positive data play a critical role in our development plans for ebopiprant, and we are excited to build on this momentum,” said Brian O’Callaghan, CEO of ObsEva. “Preparations are ongoing to initiate a Phase 2b/3 clinical study in Q4:21. We believe this adaptive study has the potential to support an accelerated registration program in Europe, and we look forward to providing additional updates on our progress later this year. We also plan to engage the FDA in discussions regarding the US clinical program for ebopiprant. With no other known compounds under development for the treatment of preterm labor, ebopiprant has the potential to be an important advancement in the prevention of preterm birth.”