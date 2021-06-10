 
Innate Pharma Presents New Data on Next-Generation NK Cell Engager Platform at FOCIS 2021 Annual Meeting

  • Proprietary, multi-specific NK cell engager platform, ANKET, to generate next wave of immunotherapy molecules
  • ANKET is first NK cell engager technology to engage NKp46, CD16, IL-2 variant and tumor antigen in a single tetra-specific molecule
  • Today’s preclinical data highlight robust anti-tumor efficacy across several in vivo tumor models and manageable safety profile
  • Innate to feature the data in upcoming virtual IR R&D event on Wednesday, June 23

MARSEILLE, France, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innate Pharma SA (Euronext Paris: IPH – ISIN: FR0010331421; Nasdaq: IPHA) (“Innate” or the “Company”) announced it will present the latest preclinical data from its next- generation, proprietary, multi-specific NK cell engager platform known as ANKET (Antibody-based NK cell Engager Therapeutics) at the Federation of Clinical Immunology Societies (FOCIS) meeting. The presentation will take place at 7 pm CEST today.

Specifically, Innate will share new data from its tetra-specific ANKET molecule, which is the first NK cell engager technology to engage activating receptors (NKp46 and CD16), a tumor antigen and a cytokine (IL-2 variant) in a single molecule. This latest innovation leverages the advantages of harnessing NK cell effector functions against cancer cells and also provides proliferation and activation signals targeted to NK cells. This data set is built on Innate’s existing tri-specific NK cell engager technology, which has demonstrated potent NK cell activation, cytotoxicity and efficient control of tumor growth in preclinical models.

In preclinical studies, tetra-specific ANKET demonstrated in vitro the ability to induce human NK cell proliferation, cytokine production and cytolytic activity against cancer cells expressing the targeted antigen. Tetra-specific ANKET also demonstrated in vivo anti-tumor efficacy in several tumor models, allowing regression of established tumors as well as control of metastasis, associated with increased NK cell infiltration, cytokine and chemokine production at the tumor site. ANKET showed also pharmacodynamic effect, low systemic cytokine release and a manageable safety profile in non-human primates.

