Valneva Completes Recruitment for Phase 3 Lot-to-Lot Consistency Trial of its Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate

Saint Herblain (France), June 10, 2021Valneva SE (“Valneva” or “the Company”), a specialty vaccine company focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced that it has completed recruitment for the clinical lot-to-lot consistency Phase 3 trial of its single-shot chikungunya vaccine candidate, VLA1553. VLA1553 is the only chikungunya vaccine candidate in Phase 3 clinical trials at this time.

410 participants aged 18 to 45 years have been randomized in the Phase 3 trial VLA1553-302 and will be followed for a total of six months. The objective of the trial is to show manufacturing consistency of the vaccine by demonstrating that three consecutively manufactured lots elicit equivalent immune responses measured by neutralizing antibody titers on Day 29 after vaccination.

Juan Carlos Jaramillo, Chief Medical Officer of Valneva commented, “We are pleased to have reached this new recruitment milestone. We’ve now enrolled all participants for both our pivotal Phase 3 trial and lot-to-lot consistency trial so our VLA1553 program is progressing extremely well. Chikungunya virus is a major, growing public health threat and we are looking forward to our top line data this summer”.

The lot-to-lot consistency Phase 3 trial runs in parallel to the ongoing, pivotal Phase 3 trial, VLA1553-301, for which the Company already announced recruitment completion in April 20211. The sponsor of the first chikungunya vaccine Biologics License Application (BLA) to be approved in the U.S. will be eligible to receive a Priority Review Voucher (PRV) 2.

About Chikungunya
Chikungunya is a mosquito-borne viral disease caused by the chikungunya virus (CHIKV), a Togaviridae virus, transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes. Infection leads to symptomatic disease in 72-92% of humans after 4 to 7 days following the mosquito bite. While mortality with CHIKV is low, morbidity is high. Clinical symptoms include acute onset of fever, debilitating joint and muscle pain, headache, nausea, rash and chronic arthralgia. Chikungunya virus often causes sudden large outbreaks with high attack rates, affecting one-third to three-quarters of the population in areas where the virus is circulating. The high risk areas of infection for travelers are places where chikungunya virus-carrying mosquitos are endemic, including the Americas, parts of Africa, and Southeast Asia. As of September 2020, there were more than 3 million reported cases in the Americas3 and the economic impact is considered to be significant. The medical and economic burden is expected to grow as the CHIKV primary mosquito vectors continue to spread geographically. There are no preventive vaccines or effective treatments available and, as such, chikungunya is considered to be a major public health threat.

