Bone Therapeutics announces Annual General Meeting results

Shareholders approved all items on the agenda of the annual shareholders' meeting including the renewal of the mandates of Jean Stéphenne and Jean-Paul Prieels as non-executive director for a period of three years until 2024. The General Meeting also approved the remuneration policy for the board of directors.

“I would like to thank all our shareholders for the commitment they have shown over recent years and especially during this extraordinary last year of 2020,” said Jean Stéphenne, Chairman of the Board of Director, Bone Therapeutics. “Bone Therapeutics has made fantastic progress in 2020. As a result, 2021 will be a landmark year for Bone Therapeutics, building towards the key results of the ongoing phase III study with the enhanced viscosupplement JTA-004, in the third quarter of this year. Positive results from this study will pave the way to the commercialization of our first product in Europe and Asia. Simultaneously, we have started discussions with the US Food and Drug Administration to prepare the clinical development of JTA-004 in the US, a large and important viscosupplement market. Bone Therapeutics will also continue to advance the ALLOB Phase IIb clinical study in patients with difficult-to-heal tibial fractures, while it focuses on further expanding its allogeneic differentiated MSC based cell therapy platform, beyond ALLOB, into other therapeutic indications. With the continued support of our shareholders, Bone Therapeutics through its expanded management team and its partners, will be able to continue this advance of its clinical programs and bring new technologies and innovation to patients in need.”

The final results of the Annual General Meeting will be made available on Bone Therapeutics’ website.





About Bone Therapeutics

Bone Therapeutics is a leading biotech company focused on the development of innovative products to address high unmet needs in orthopedics and other diseases. The Company has a, diversified portfolio of cell and biologic therapies at different stages ranging from pre-clinical programs in immunomodulation to mid-to-late stage clinical development for orthopedic conditions, targeting markets with large unmet medical needs and limited innovation.