Compleo receives approval for charging stations in Austria that comply with calibration regulations

Dortmund, June 10, 2021 - Compleo, a leading provider of charging solutions, has received approval to sell its calibration-compliant AC and DC charging stations in Austria. This has now been confirmed to the German greentech company by the Austrian Federal Office of Metrology and Surveying. Compleo thus meets the current market requirements of the measurement and calibration law in Austria and, thanks to its innovative storage and display module (SAM(R)), sets an example that can have a signal effect throughout Europe. The approval is valid through the end of 2029 and applies to both the AC and DC products.

Consumer confidence in the new solutions represents an important element of the e-mobility transition. To this end, users must be able to rely on the fact that they are only charged for the energy they actually use. For this reason, calibration law stipulates that the measurement results of each charging process must be traceable at all times. The goal is to give the consumer a way to verify the metered values billed after receiving the bill. This offers the consumer on the one hand, but also the Charge Point Operator (CPO) and the E-Mobility Provider (EMP), the necessary protection and creates the conditions for a trusting business relationship.

After the lack of compliance with calibration law for DC charging stations delayed the expansion of the charging infrastructure in Germany in 2019, Compleo was able to establish itself as a pioneer on the German market with the presentation of the first DC charging stations that comply with calibration law. Thanks to the innovative storage and display module (SAM(R)), Compleo charging stations immediately function in compliance with calibration laws. The technology significantly simplifies approval and installation procedures, while reducing effort and running costs. Checrallah Kachouh, Co-CEO and CTO of Compleo, already sees a positive signal effect: "We are happy that we can also set standards for the European market with our technology. Achieving compliance with calibration law through SAM(R) is amazingly simple by comparison. This means we can also process inquiries from other EU countries quickly."