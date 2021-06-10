GenSight Biologics Appoints Marion Ghibaudo as Chief Technical Officer to Lead GS030 Device Engineering

“I am particularly excited to be joining the GenSight team as they have just published in Nature Medicine the first case report of visual recovery in a blind late-stage Retinitis Pigmentosa patient,” commented Marion Ghibaudo . “I look forward to contributing to the success of GS030 as Chief Technical Officer by offering to patients efficient, user-friendly and comfortable devices.”

GenSight Biologics (Euronext: SIGHT, ISIN: FR0013183985, PEA-PME eligible), a biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders, today announced the appointment of Marion Ghibaudo as Chief Technical Officer. Mrs. Ghibaudo will lead the medical device strategy and engineering, as well as oversee the development of the next generations of goggles for GenSight Biologics’ optogenetic gene therapy GS030. She will be a member of the management team and report to the Chief Executive Officer.

Mrs. Ghibaudo brings with her 15 years of highly relevant experience in the life sciences industry, including 3 years as R&D Director at Mauna Kea Technologies, a French medical imaging company that developed confocal laser endomicroscopy. Before that, she spent nearly 10 years at L'Oréal, holding various R&D responsibilities in Biophysics, Instrumentation and Biology, and honing her focus on optimizing the user experience.

Mrs. Ghibaudo graduated from the Ecole Polytechnique in Paris, France and holds a Ph.D. in Biophysics and Cell Biomecanics from Université de Paris, France.

“We are thrilled to welcome Marion into the management team just as we accelerate the development of GS030,” said Bernard Gilly, Chief Executive Officer of GenSight Biologics. “Marion’s multi-disciplinary expertise, at the crossroads of leading-edge physics, engineering and biology, combined with her managerial track record, is a fantastic asset to GenSight and GS030.”

About GenSight Biologics

GenSight Biologics S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders. GenSight Biologics’ pipeline leverages two core technology platforms, the Mitochondrial Targeting Sequence (MTS) and optogenetics, to help preserve or restore vision in patients suffering from blinding retinal diseases. Using its gene therapy-based approach, GenSight Biologics’ product candidates are designed to be administered in a single treatment to each eye by intravitreal injection to offer patients a sustainable functional visual recovery. Developed as a treatment for Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON), GenSight Biologics’ lead product candidate, LUMEVOQ (GS010; lenadogene nolparvovec), is currently in the review phase of its registration process in Europe, and in Phase III to move forward to a BLA filing in the U.S.