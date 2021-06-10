 
checkAd

Enamine implements CDD Vault to digitalize its integrated medicinal chemistry, ADME-PK and screening services

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
10.06.2021, 07:57  |  68   |   |   

The company's expansion in the biological assay space aided by the data platform

SAN FRANCISCO and KYIV, Ukraine, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enamine, a leading provider of R&D Services as well as Screening Compounds, Fragments, Building Blocks and specialized libraries for Drug Discovery, announced today that it had implemented Collaborative Drug Discovery's CDD Vault to manage its biological assay data. The platform will enable seamless and secure exchange of information between Enamine and its partners in pharmaceuticals, biotechs and other organizations conducting drug discovery research.

Enamine offers a sizable portfolio of R&D services to support complex medicinal chemistry and biology programs. These services include a wide range of bioanalytical, molecular screening and other custom biological study services.

The company is undergoing an ambitious expansion in the markets it serves by adding expert scientists to the team and adopting new technologies such as CDD Vault.

The CDD Vault hosted research data management platform will complement the suite of advanced software tools already deployed at Enamine. CDD Vault enables users to store, manage, and analyze chemical compounds and biological assay data. Enamine's extensive collaborations across the globe will benefit from the intuitive, collaborative platform and secure data sharing mechanism.

"Managing biological assay data with CDD Vault is straightforward, avoids mistakes and helps with the overall quality control of the studies. The platform enables us to share data with partners in real-time and discuss results and propose follow-ups.  We are laser focussed on providing accurate results, added know-how and superior value to our customers," said Dr. Petro Borysko, Director of Biology at Enamine, "We have integrated CDD Vault via the API with our in-house software, which makes the whole data management process very smooth and easy, maximizing the quality of the data".

"Enamine has one of the most impressive compound libraries in the world, and we are delighted to support the expansion of their biological study services. Their world-class team of biologists combined with advanced laboratories can greatly accelerate drug discovery programs", said Dr. Mariana Vaschetto, CDD's Head of Operations EMEA/LATAM, adding that, "The collaborative nature of CDD Vault makes it the ideal platform for CROs. At the same time, its ease of use allows fast user adoption, an essential requirement for service-oriented organizations."

About Enamine

Established in Kyiv in 1991, Enamine (https://enamine.net) is a global leading designer and largest producer of building blocks, fragments and screening libraries. Enamine provides expertise in advanced organic synthesis, library synthesis, medicinal chemistry. In 2011 Enamine established a pre-clinical service unit including ADME, in-vivo PK studies and High Throughput Screening allowing the company to tackle since that time fully integrated or à-la-carte research programs.

About Collaborative Drug Discovery, Inc.

CDD's (https://www.collaborativedrug.com/) flagship product, "CDD Vault", is used to manage chemical registration, structure-activity relationships (SAR), and securely scale collaborations. CDD Vault is a hosted database solution for secure management and sharing of biological and chemical data. It lets you intuitively organize chemical structures and biological study data, and collaborate with internal or external partners through an easy to use web interface. Available modules within CDD Vault include Activity & Registration, Visualization, Inventory, and ELN.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1177967/Collaborative_Drug_Discovery_Logo.jpg  




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Enamine implements CDD Vault to digitalize its integrated medicinal chemistry, ADME-PK and screening services The company's expansion in the biological assay space aided by the data platform SAN FRANCISCO and KYIV, Ukraine, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Enamine, a leading provider of R&D Services as well as Screening Compounds, Fragments, Building Blocks …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Zeus Industrial Products to Integrate Catheter-Based Contract Manufacturer CathX Medical
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
Saudi Arabia Dry Logistics Market is Driven by Introduction and Adoption of Newer Technologies that will have Strong Influence on Delivery & Service Offerings in the Industry: Ken Research
Takeda introduces the In Their Shoes experience to the Middle East in support of the IBD patient ...
Planful Debuts "Predict: Signals," a Native AI and ML Anomaly Detection Technology for FP&A
Investment in Israeli Innovation Companies Hits $10.5 Billion, Shattering 2020 Record in Under Six ...
Peijia Medical Partners with inQB8 for US Incubator and Transcatheter Tricuspid Replacement (TTVR) ...
Hello Pal Comments on Market Activity at the Request of IIROC
Demand for Precise and Effective Treatment Accelerating Stereotactic Planning Software Spending Analysis Market Growth: Future Market Insights Study
Saudi Arabia Pharma Logistics Market is expected to reach about USD 900 Million by the year ending 2025: Ken Research
Titel
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
2021 Nintex Solution Innovation Award Finalists Announced
Millimeter Wave Technology Market worth $4.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Moonbug Entertainment and Amazon Kids+ Team Up to Create Premium Original Productions for Kids
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Tukatech Releases New Products for Demand Manufacturing, Micro-Factories and Made to Order
Officials from SCO members, observer states and dialogue partners hold discussion on promoting ...
Match Group Partners With the UK Government To Promote COVID-19 Vaccinations
VeChain, Together With DNV, Enables Renji Hospital To Launch The World's First Blockchain-based IVF ...
170-Year-Old SINGER Brand Continues to Innovate the Art of Sewing
Titel
6 of the Top 20 Global Pharmaceutical Companies Standardizing on Veeva Vault QMS
Discovery Life Sciences Acquires Targos To Create Market-Leading Global Tissue Biomarker Services
How A Junior Miner Might Have Sparked A New Canadian Gold Rush
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Shell To Sell Interest In Deer Park Refinery To Partner Pemex
PoS terminal manufacturer BBPOS to use Panthronics' high-performance NFC controller in next ...
Zalando Launches New Summer Campaign, Activists of Optimism
Huma raises $130 million financing to scale its digital health platform for better care and ...
Vianode signs MoU for supply of battery materials with Morrow Batteries
Pre-sale of the official cryptocurrency of the MMA promotion AMC Fight Nights has begun
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus