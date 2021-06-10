 
checkAd

Photon Energy Group Announces Long-Term Strategy Guidance

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
10.06.2021, 07:53  |  72   |   |   


DGAP-Media / 10.06.2021 / 07:53

Photon Energy Group Announces Long-Term Strategy Guidance

- By 2024, the Company intends to expand its proprietary PV power plant portfolio from 74.7 MWp to at least 600 MWp of installed capacity in operation. It will also control a PV project pipeline of 1.5 GWp and grow its operations and maintenance (O&M) portfolio to 1.0 GWp.

- As a result of an accelerated growth of the business, the management board expects the 2024 EBITDA to grow by approx. five-fold as compared to 2020 figures.

- As one of the means of securing the required funding for the implementation of the Group's strategy, the Company intends to offer up to 7 million of its existing treasury shares, currently valued at around EUR 18 million.
 

Amsterdam - 10 June 2021 - Photon Energy N.V. (WSE&PSE: PEN, FSX: A1T9KW) ('the Company', 'Photon Energy Group'), an Amsterdam-based renewable energy company delivering clean energy and water solutions around the world, today announced its guidance regarding the Company's growth strategy up to 2024.

The Company's strategic goals include expanding its electricity generation asset base, creating multiple recurring revenue streams from its fully-integrated energy business model, and the development of its water business, with a particular focus on the growing global issue of PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) contamination through the Group's patent-pending nanoremediation technology.

By year-end 2024, the Company intends to expand its proprietary PV power plant portfolio from 74.7 MWp to a total installed capacity of at least 600 MWp in operation, and to increase recurring revenue streams from clean electricity generation and grid support services. By the same time, the Company intends to control a solar energy project pipeline at various stages of development - including both projects developed in-house and co-developments - of 1.5 GWp to drive further growth beyond 2024.

Seite 1 von 3
Photon Energy Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Photon Energy Group Announces Long-Term Strategy Guidance DGAP-Media / 10.06.2021 / 07:53 Photon Energy Group Announces Long-Term Strategy Guidance - By 2024, the Company intends to expand its proprietary PV power plant portfolio from 74.7 MWp to at least 600 MWp of installed capacity in operation. It …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Statement von CTS EVENTIM zum heutigen Urteil des Münchner Landgerichts
DGAP-Adhoc: AIXTRON erhöht Prognose für Auftragseingänge, Umsatzerlöse und EBIT-Marge / Kundennachfrage ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgemeine Gold- und Silberscheideanstalt Aktiengesellschaft: Höhe der Barabfindung für ...
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Oyj considers issuance of subordinated perpetual capital notes and announces ...
DGAP-News: SYNLAB to continue providing COVID-19 testing at UEFA competition matches and UEFA EURO 2020
EQS-Adhoc: HBM portfolio company Valo Health and Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. to combine and create ...
DGAP-News: STEMMER IMAGING AG: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 0.50 per share
DGAP-Adhoc: Xlife Sciences AG: Breakthrough in Drug Development
DGAP-Adhoc: Xlife Sciences AG: Durchbruch in der Wirkstoffentwicklung
DGAP-Adhoc: AIXTRON raises guidance for order intake, revenues and EBIT margin / Customer demand remains at a ...
Titel
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Oyj presents new strategy, financial targets and the change of the Group ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I SE and HomeToGo GmbH executed Letter of Intent
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest: Successful placement of EUR 150 million subsequent bonds at 102% of par ...
DGAP-News: ETERNA veröffentlicht Zahlen für das erste Quartal 2021 und schlägt Stundung der Zinszahlungen ...
DGAP-News: BIKE24 plant Börsengang an Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse für 2021
Luther begleitet Werder Bremen an den Kapitalmarkt
DGAP-Adhoc: 4finance S.A.: 4finance cancels $125 million of its USD 2022 bonds
Titel
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap bietet ein Update zur Implementierung innovativer technischer ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Neue, genauere Schnelltest-Methode: Havn Life Sciences entwickelt präzise Methode für Psilocybin-Schnelltest
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG erhöht Profitabilität und bestätigt im Bereich V4Drive Zusammenarbeit mit ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Bekanntgabe Jahresabschluss 2020
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - PROVISIONAL LIQUIDATION APPLICATION
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE AND ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:53 Uhr
Photon Energy Group gibt Prognose für seine langfristige Wachstumsstrategie bekannt
08.06.21
Photon Energy Group beteiligt sich an EUR 26,7 Mio. Kapitalerhöhung von RayGen Resources
08.06.21
Photon Energy Group Participates in AUD 42 Million RayGen Series C Capital Raise
02.06.21
Photon Energy Group Receives 'Very Good' Rating from Sustainability Rating Agency imug | rating
02.06.21
Photon Energy Group erhält 'sehr gut' Bewertung von Nachhaltigkeits-Ratingagentur imug | rating
11.05.21
Photon Energy N.V. Reports Dynamic Growth of Project Pipeline in Q1 2021
11.05.21
Photon Energy N.V. mit dynamischem Wachstum der Projektpipeline in Q1 2021