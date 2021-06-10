Photon Energy Group Announces Long-Term Strategy Guidance

- By 2024, the Company intends to expand its proprietary PV power plant portfolio from 74.7 MWp to at least 600 MWp of installed capacity in operation. It will also control a PV project pipeline of 1.5 GWp and grow its operations and maintenance (O&M) portfolio to 1.0 GWp .

- As a result of an accelerated growth of the business, the management board expects the 2024 EBITDA to grow by approx. five-fold as compared to 2020 figures.

- As one of the means of securing the required funding for the implementation of the Group's strategy, the Company intends to offer up to 7 million of its existing treasury shares, currently valued at around EUR 18 million.



Amsterdam - 10 June 2021 - Photon Energy N.V. (WSE&PSE: PEN, FSX: A1T9KW) ('the Company', 'Photon Energy Group'), an Amsterdam-based renewable energy company delivering clean energy and water solutions around the world, today announced its guidance regarding the Company's growth strategy up to 2024.

The Company's strategic goals include expanding its electricity generation asset base, creating multiple recurring revenue streams from its fully-integrated energy business model, and the development of its water business, with a particular focus on the growing global issue of PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) contamination through the Group's patent-pending nanoremediation technology.

By year-end 2024, the Company intends to expand its proprietary PV power plant portfolio from 74.7 MWp to a total installed capacity of at least 600 MWp in operation, and to increase recurring revenue streams from clean electricity generation and grid support services. By the same time, the Company intends to control a solar energy project pipeline at various stages of development - including both projects developed in-house and co-developments - of 1.5 GWp to drive further growth beyond 2024.