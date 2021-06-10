 
Annual General and Special Meeting (‘AGM’) Results, Non-Executive Director Appointments and Stock Option Award

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / AEX Gold Inc. ("AEX" or the "Corporation") (TSXV:AEX), announces that at its AGM, held on 9 June 2021, all resolutions were unanimously passed. As a result, the Corporation is pleased to announce that Line Fredriksen and David Neuhauser were appointed as Non-Executive Directors of the Corporation with immediate effect.

AGM Results

The following proxy votes for the AGM were received from shareholders:

Resolution Description

Votes For

% Votes Cast

Votes
Withheld

1 Re-elect G Stewart

49,724,855

100.00

999

2 Re-elect E Olafsson

51,724,855

100.00

999

3 Re-elect G Fowlie

49,724,855

100.00

999

4 Re-elect J Crouse

51,724,855

100.00

999

5 Re-elect S Thorkelsson

49,724,855

100.00

999

6 Elect L Frederiksen

51,724,855

100.00

999

7 Elect D Neuhauser

49,724,855

100.00

999

8 Appoint Auditor

51,802,754

100.00

0

9 Stock option plan

49,710,355

96.10

0

10 Amend By-laws

51,254,977

99.09

0

         

Non-Executive Director Appointments

The Corporation is pleased to welcome Line Frederiksen and David Neuhauser as Non-Executive Directors of the Corporation with immediate effect following shareholder approval at the AGM.

Line Fredriksen has substantial experience in Greenlandic infrastructure and is currently CFO at Tele Greenland A/S, the leading provider of telecom solutions in Greenland, as well as being responsible for cybersecurity governance. Prior to being promoted to CFO, Ms. Fredriksen was the Head of Finance at Tele Greenland A/S and has previously had roles at Air Greenland.

David Neuhauser has extensive capital markets and M&A experience and is the founder and managing director of event-driven hedge fund Livermore Partners in Chicago, a 6.04% shareholder in the Corporation. He has invested in and advised global public companies for the past 21 years and has a strong track record of enhancing intrinsic value. Mr. Neuhauser currently sits on the board of Shareholders Gold Council, a Canadian corporation promoting best practices in the gold mining industry, AIM-quoted Jadestone Energy Plc, and Kolibri Global Energy Inc.

Stock Option Award

The Corporation also announces that it has granted incentive stock options ("Options") under the Corporation's Stock Option Plan to Jaco Crouse to acquire an aggregate of 900,000 common shares at $0.59 per share, with an expiry date of December 31, 2027.

Eldur Olafsson, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of AEX Gold, commented:

"On behalf of the board, I would like to extend a warm welcome to Line and David. They are highly experienced and skilled individuals, and we are fortunate to have them as part of our team as we continue to progress our material asset base in southern Greenland."

Enquiries:

AEX Gold Inc.  
Eldur Olafsson, Director and CEO

+354 665 2003
eo@aexgold.com

Eddie Wyvill, Investor Relations

+447713126727
ew@aexgold.com

   
Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nominated Adviser and Broker)

+44 (0) 20 7710 7600

Callum Stewart
Simon Mensley
Ashton Clanfield 		 
   
Camarco (Financial PR)

+44 (0) 20 3757 4980

Gordon Poole
Nick Hennis
Emily Hall

  		 

AIM Rule Disclosures

In relation to the appointment to the board, there is no further information required to be disclosed pursuant to paragraph (g) of Schedule 2 of the AIM Rules for Companies save what is disclosed below.

Line Frederiksen

Line Frederiksen, aged 41, has held the following directorships and/or partnerships in the past five years:

Current Directorships/Partnerships

Previous Directorships/Partnerships

Tele Greenland A/S INI A/S
Ejendomsselskabet Suliffik A/S  
   

Ms. Frederiksen holds no common shares in the Corporation.

David Neuhauser

David Loven Neuhauser, aged 51, has held the following directorships and/or partnerships in the past five years:

Current Directorships/Partnerships

Previous Directorships/Partnerships

Livermore Partners LLC

None
Jadestone Energy Plc  
Jadestone Energy Inc  
Kolibri Global Energy Inc.  
   

Mr. Neuhauser does not own any common shares of the Corporation directly but, as managing director of Livermore Partners LLC, exercises control or direction over the 9,415,800 common shares beneficially owned by Livermore Partners LLC.

DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM
FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY
AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a) Name:

Jaco Crouse

 
2. Reason for the notification  
a) Position/status:

Chief Financial Officer and Director

 
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification  
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor  
a) Name AEX Gold Inc  
b) LEI: 213800Q21S5JQ6WKCE70  
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted  
a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:

Identification code:

Common shares of no par value in AEX Gold Inc.

ISIN: CA00108V1022

 
b) Nature of the transaction: Grant of options  
c) Price(s) and volume(s):
d) Aggregated information: n/a  
e) Date of the transaction(s):

9 June 2021

 
f) Place of the transaction XOFF  
       

Further Information:

About AEX

AEX's principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of gold properties in Greenland. The Corporation's principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Project, an advanced exploration stage property with an exploitation license including the previously operating Nalunaq gold mine. The Corporation has a portfolio of gold assets covering 3,870 km2, the largest portfolio of gold assets in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region. AEX is incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Public Companies Act.

www.aexgold.com

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Corporation's current expectations regarding future events and the future growth of the Corporation's business. In this press release there is forward-looking information based on a number of assumptions and subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Corporation's control, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Final Prospectus available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Any forward-looking information included in this press release is based only on information currently available to the Corporation and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Corporation assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect new circumstances or events. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Inside Information

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on Market Abuse ("UK MAR"), as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on Market Abuse ("EU MAR").

SOURCE: AEX Gold Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/651180/Annual-General-and-Special-Meeting-A ...

