Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Ferguson plc (the ' Company ') (LSE:FERG)(NYSE:FERG) announces that on June 09, 2021 it purchased for Treasury the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each pursuant to its $400 million share repurchase programme, details of which were announced on March 16, 2021.

Description of shares: Ferguson plc - ordinary shares of 10 pence

Number of shares repurchased: 40,000

Date of transaction: June 09, 2021

Price paid per share: £97.213215

Broker: Barclays Capital Securities Limited

The Company intends to hold these Shares in Treasury.

Including Shares which have been purchased but not yet settled, the Company holds 8,917,099 Shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 223,254,083

The figure of 223,254,083 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, detailed information about the individual purchases is attached to this announcement.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/3963B_1-2021-6-9.pdf

For further information, please contact:

Ferguson plc

 

Bill Brundage, Chief Financial Officer

+1 757 223 6092

Mark Fearon, Director of Communications and Investor Relations

+44 (0) 118 927 3800

 

+44(0) 7711 875070

 

