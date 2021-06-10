 
checkAd

Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Senior Management Appointments

Autor: Accesswire
10.06.2021, 08:00  |  93   |   |   

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Love Hemp Group PLC (AQSE:LIFE) (OTCQB:WRHLF), one of the UK's leading CBD and Hemp product suppliers, is pleased to announce the appointment of James Martin as Chief Operating Officer, Anna Legge as Chief …

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Love Hemp Group PLC (AQSE:LIFE) (OTCQB:WRHLF), one of the UK's leading CBD and Hemp product suppliers, is pleased to announce the appointment of James Martin as Chief Operating Officer, Anna Legge as Chief Communications Officer and Martin Healy as Chief Growth Officer, effective immediately.

James Martin has over 15 years' experience driving large-scale strategic operational excellence and business transformation programmes across a number of industries, including fast moving consumer goods, technology, pharmaceuticals and healthcare. James has previously worked for companies such as Shell, Vodafone, GlaxoSmithKline, and PwC. James joins the team full-time in the role of Chief Operating Officer to implement the brand's global strategy and manage the Company's growth strategy.

Anna Legge is a corporate communications and investor relations specialist with a strong background in capital markets. Anna was previously Director of Communications of London and Toronto listed SolGold plc. Prior to that, Anna worked at a large international communications agency advising companies such as Mulberry, Centrica, Bunnings and UP Global Sourcing. As Chief Communications Officer, Anna will develop and manage all external stakeholder engagement including investor relations, corporate media communications and environmental, social and governance reporting.

Martin Healy brings 15 years' experience from the sports, media and entertainment industries, creating and developing international commercial relationships. Martin was previously Head of Advertising Sales and Partnerships at The Walt Disney Group and, prior to that, Commercial Director for ESPN in the Middle East. In his role at Love Hemp, Martin will drive the Company's international growth and commercial relationships, allowing Adam Pritchard, Chief Commercial Officer, to focus on further expanding the Company's established UK market presence.

Tony Calamita, Chief Executive Officer of Love Hemp Group commented: 'I am excited to welcome James, Anna and Martin to the growing senior management team at Love Hemp Group. They each bring significant experience in their respective fields of expertise, with the ability to execute the dynamic and impactful strategies required to grow the Love Hemp brand and our investment profile. Our ability to continually attract talent of this calibre is testament to our already established market presence and our significant growth potential. Love Hemp Group is at a pivotal point in the Company's development as we move towards a main market listing on the London Stock Exchange. This important step will better reflect our profile and ambitions. We are creating the foundations to build our brand internationally and increase the Company's corporate profile.'

Seite 1 von 2
Love Hemp Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Senior Management Appointments LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Love Hemp Group PLC (AQSE:LIFE) (OTCQB:WRHLF), one of the UK's leading CBD and Hemp product suppliers, is pleased to announce the appointment of James Martin as Chief Operating Officer, Anna Legge as Chief …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
American Resources Corporation Announces Closing of $30.1 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced ...
Lakeland Industries, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Financial Results
Fortitude Gold’s East Camp Douglas Returns 17.92 Meters Of 1.29 G/T Gold Under Lithocap
Infobird Co., Ltd. Announces Exercise and Closing of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option in ...
Caduceus Corp Announces Additional Settlement of Debt and Write-Off of $2,470,954 in Liabilities
Lithoquest Announces Increase in Previously Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement to up to $1.5 ...
Network-1 Extends its Share Repurchase Program
Tego Cyber Inc. CEO Shannon Wilkinson to be Featured Today on Bloomberg Radio
Gold Mountain Provides Construction Update
Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Issue of Warrants and Issue of Equity
Titel
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Enzolytics Announces A Comprehensive Therapeutic Protocol For Production Of Monoclonal Antibodies ...
Petroteq Announces Debt Conversions
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
Director Resignation
BK Technologies Corporation Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Titel
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Petroteq Provides Update on Offer Appearing in German Publication
Titel
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Petroteq Provides Update on Offer Appearing in German Publication

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.06.21
Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Issue of Warrants and Issue of Equity
01.06.21
Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Total Voting Rights
28.05.21
Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Result of Subscription
25.05.21
Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Subscription to Raise £2M and Record Day of Sales