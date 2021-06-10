 
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany

  Deutsche Glasfaser—Germany's leading FTTH service provider—and BREKO eG—Germany's premier broadband association—turn to Plume for next-generation subscriber experiences—

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Personalized smart services pioneer Plume today announced that it has reached agreement on two major new partnerships that cement its presence in the German region. Deutsche Glasfaser Group—the leading fiber-optic service provider in rural Germany—will launch a new bundle of digital subscriber experiences to its residential broadband customers. Additionally, Plume has entered into a cooperation with BREKO eG—the commercial platform of Bundesverband Breitbandkommunikation e.V. and leading broadband association in Germany—to make Plume's platform and services also available to over 200 member Communications Service Providers (CSPs).

Central to the Deutsche Glasfaser partnership is the implementation of Plume's cloud- and AI-driven SaaS experience management platform which leverages OpenSync and features HomePass—a next-generation front-end Smart Home Services suite—and Haystack—intelligent back-end support tools and data analytics. The platform will enable Deutsche Glasfaser to expand its product portfolio with highly personalized service offerings which extend the customer experience throughout subscribers' homes. The OpenSync open-source framework gives Deutsche Glasfaser access to a flexible and cloud-agnostic architecture to enable rapid service curation, delivery, scale, management and support of Plume's digital subscriber services.

In leveraging HomePass, Deutsche Glasfaser will build on the super-fast broadband speeds enabled by its fiber-optic broadband network, to bring customers a host of experience-driven benefits including flawless WiFi connectivity, AI-driven cybersecurity and IoT device protection, sophisticated parental supervision, secure access controls, motion awareness, and more. In addition, Haystack incorporates real-time and predictive customer support tools, enabling Deutsche Glasfaser to assist residential subscribers proactively with support requests. Haystack is field-proven1 to increase customer satisfaction and drive significant reductions in support calls and truck rolls.

