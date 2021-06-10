DGAP-News VERIANOS SE places promissory loan note to refinance real estate portfolio in Spain
DGAP-News: VERIANOS SE / Key word(s): Corporate Action/Financing
VERIANOS SE places promissory loan note to refinance real estate portfolio in Spain
- Secured promissory loan note placed with German pension fund
- Refinancing of a real estate portfolio acquired by the VERIANOS European Opportunities Fund consisting of seven office / commercial properties with a total of approx. 50,000 sqm of rental and development space
- Sole Arranger Deutsche Bank AG
Cologne, 10 June 2021 - VERIANOS SE (ISIN: DE000A0Z2Y48) has successfully placed its first promissory loan note for the VERIANOS European Opprtunities Fund in the mid double-digit million Euro range with a major German pension fund. The transaction was structured by Deutsche Bank AG as sole arranger and Dentons as legal advisor.
The promissory loan note serves to refinance a commercial real estate portfolio that was acquired as part of a sale-and-lease-back transaction. The acquired properties comprise seven fully let commercial properties in attractive city centre locations in Barcelona and Valencia with a lettable and development area of around 50,000 sqm.
Tobias Bodamer, Managing Partner of VERIANOS SE: "The promissory loan note is the optimal debt financing component for this transaction. The portfolio fits very well into our value strategy as we
see above-average development potential in the acquired properties."
About VERIANOS
VERIANOS is a real estate private equity company that acquires assets with high value creation potential in Europe together with long-term oriented private investors. VERIANOS focuses on impact
and value investments in the small and mid-cap segment (individual asset volumes between EUR 5 and 25 million).
Contact:
VERIANOS SE
Tobias Bodamer
T +49 221 200 46 105
Mail: ir@verianos.com
Financial and business press:
IR.on AG
Frederic Hilke
T +49 221 9140 970
Mail: verianos@ir-on.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VERIANOS SE
|Gürzenichstraße 21
|50667 Cologne
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 221 20046100
|Fax:
|+49 221 20046140
|E-mail:
|ir@verianos.com
|Internet:
|www.verianos.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0Z2Y48
|WKN:
|A0Z2Y4
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1206309
