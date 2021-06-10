 
checkAd

DGAP-News VERIANOS SE places promissory loan note to refinance real estate portfolio in Spain

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
10.06.2021, 08:00  |  55   |   |   

DGAP-News: VERIANOS SE / Key word(s): Corporate Action/Financing
VERIANOS SE places promissory loan note to refinance real estate portfolio in Spain

10.06.2021 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

VERIANOS SE places promissory loan note to refinance real estate portfolio in Spain

  • Secured promissory loan note placed with German pension fund
  • Refinancing of a real estate portfolio acquired by the VERIANOS European Opportunities Fund consisting of seven office / commercial properties with a total of approx. 50,000 sqm of rental and development space
  • Sole Arranger Deutsche Bank AG

Cologne, 10 June 2021 - VERIANOS SE (ISIN: DE000A0Z2Y48) has successfully placed its first promissory loan note for the VERIANOS European Opprtunities Fund in the mid double-digit million Euro range with a major German pension fund. The transaction was structured by Deutsche Bank AG as sole arranger and Dentons as legal advisor.

The promissory loan note serves to refinance a commercial real estate portfolio that was acquired as part of a sale-and-lease-back transaction. The acquired properties comprise seven fully let commercial properties in attractive city centre locations in Barcelona and Valencia with a lettable and development area of around 50,000 sqm.

Tobias Bodamer, Managing Partner of VERIANOS SE: "The promissory loan note is the optimal debt financing component for this transaction. The portfolio fits very well into our value strategy as we see above-average development potential in the acquired properties."
 

About VERIANOS

VERIANOS is a real estate private equity company that acquires assets with high value creation potential in Europe together with long-term oriented private investors. VERIANOS focuses on impact and value investments in the small and mid-cap segment (individual asset volumes between EUR 5 and 25 million).
 

Contact:
VERIANOS SE
Tobias Bodamer
T +49 221 200 46 105
Mail: ir@verianos.com

Financial and business press:
IR.on AG
Frederic Hilke
T +49 221 9140 970
Mail: verianos@ir-on.com


 

10.06.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: VERIANOS SE
Gürzenichstraße 21
50667 Cologne
Germany
Phone: +49 221 20046100
Fax: +49 221 20046140
E-mail: ir@verianos.com
Internet: www.verianos.com
ISIN: DE000A0Z2Y48
WKN: A0Z2Y4
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1206309

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1206309  10.06.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1206309&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetVERIANOS Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News VERIANOS SE places promissory loan note to refinance real estate portfolio in Spain DGAP-News: VERIANOS SE / Key word(s): Corporate Action/Financing VERIANOS SE places promissory loan note to refinance real estate portfolio in Spain 10.06.2021 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Statement von CTS EVENTIM zum heutigen Urteil des Münchner Landgerichts
DGAP-Adhoc: AIXTRON erhöht Prognose für Auftragseingänge, Umsatzerlöse und EBIT-Marge / Kundennachfrage ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgemeine Gold- und Silberscheideanstalt Aktiengesellschaft: Höhe der Barabfindung für ...
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Oyj considers issuance of subordinated perpetual capital notes and announces ...
DGAP-News: SYNLAB to continue providing COVID-19 testing at UEFA competition matches and UEFA EURO 2020
EQS-Adhoc: HBM portfolio company Valo Health and Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. to combine and create ...
DGAP-News: STEMMER IMAGING AG: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 0.50 per share
DGAP-Adhoc: Xlife Sciences AG: Breakthrough in Drug Development
DGAP-Adhoc: Xlife Sciences AG: Durchbruch in der Wirkstoffentwicklung
DGAP-Adhoc: AIXTRON raises guidance for order intake, revenues and EBIT margin / Customer demand remains at a ...
Titel
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Oyj presents new strategy, financial targets and the change of the Group ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I SE and HomeToGo GmbH executed Letter of Intent
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest: Successful placement of EUR 150 million subsequent bonds at 102% of par ...
DGAP-News: ETERNA veröffentlicht Zahlen für das erste Quartal 2021 und schlägt Stundung der Zinszahlungen ...
DGAP-News: BIKE24 plant Börsengang an Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse für 2021
Luther begleitet Werder Bremen an den Kapitalmarkt
DGAP-Adhoc: 4finance S.A.: 4finance cancels $125 million of its USD 2022 bonds
Titel
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap bietet ein Update zur Implementierung innovativer technischer ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Neue, genauere Schnelltest-Methode: Havn Life Sciences entwickelt präzise Methode für Psilocybin-Schnelltest
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG erhöht Profitabilität und bestätigt im Bereich V4Drive Zusammenarbeit mit ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Bekanntgabe Jahresabschluss 2020
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - PROVISIONAL LIQUIDATION APPLICATION
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE AND ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: VERIANOS SE platziert Schuldscheindarlehen zur Refinanzierung von Immobilienportfolio in Spanien (deutsch)
08:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: VERIANOS SE platziert Schuldscheindarlehen zur Refinanzierung von Immobilienportfolio in Spanien