VERIANOS SE places promissory loan note to refinance real estate portfolio in Spain

Secured promissory loan note placed with German pension fund

Refinancing of a real estate portfolio acquired by the VERIANOS European Opportunities Fund consisting of seven office / commercial properties with a total of approx. 50,000 sqm of rental and development space

Sole Arranger Deutsche Bank AG

Cologne, 10 June 2021 - VERIANOS SE (ISIN: DE000A0Z2Y48) has successfully placed its first promissory loan note for the VERIANOS European Opprtunities Fund in the mid double-digit million Euro range with a major German pension fund. The transaction was structured by Deutsche Bank AG as sole arranger and Dentons as legal advisor.

The promissory loan note serves to refinance a commercial real estate portfolio that was acquired as part of a sale-and-lease-back transaction. The acquired properties comprise seven fully let commercial properties in attractive city centre locations in Barcelona and Valencia with a lettable and development area of around 50,000 sqm.

Tobias Bodamer, Managing Partner of VERIANOS SE: "The promissory loan note is the optimal debt financing component for this transaction. The portfolio fits very well into our value strategy as we see above-average development potential in the acquired properties."



About VERIANOS

VERIANOS is a real estate private equity company that acquires assets with high value creation potential in Europe together with long-term oriented private investors. VERIANOS focuses on impact and value investments in the small and mid-cap segment (individual asset volumes between EUR 5 and 25 million).



Language: English Company: VERIANOS SE ISIN: DE000A0Z2Y48

