NIMIQ: Revolution in trading cryptocurrencies: Nimiq OASIS achieves direct compatibility between blockchain and banking

The blockchain project Nimiq and the German TEN31 bank achieved a breakthrough for compatibility between blockchain and traditional banking with the release of the OASIS (Open Asset Swap Interaction Scheme) technology. For the first time, Nimiq OASIS enables a decentralized and therefore secure purchase of cryptocurrencies by bank transfer: from money in your bank account to cryptocurrency in your self-custodial wallet in a few minutes- and vice versa. Within limits, there is no need to open an account with a centralized crypto exchange and the associated, usually time-consuming identification process.

"We started the Nimiq project to make cryptocurrency accessible, usable, and secure for everyone. It was clear to us that without a technology with which the new cryptocurrencies could easily be bought, sold, or exchanged, there would be no mass market. With Nimiq OASIS we have now overcome this barrier", says Philipp von Styp-Rekowsky, Tech Lead and co-founder of Nimiq.

Matthias von Hauff, CEO of TEN31 Bank adds: "OASIS is a revolution in trading with cryptocurrencies. With this project, we have come a lot closer to our goal of making trading with cryptocurrencies easy and offering everyone involved real added value. Even more: the launch is just the beginning of a whole range of possible applications for this technology, both in the B2C and B2B sectors."

With the OASIS protocol, on the one hand, currencies such as Euros, Dollars, or Swiss Francs can be used programmatically like tokens on a blockchain. On the other hand, it creates the fastest, safest, and most efficient way to buy, exchange and sell cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin. In the B2B area, both decentralized exchanges and OTC services and applications - all decentralized financial services (DeFi) - can use the OASIS protocol to efficiently process transactions between fiat and cryptocurrencies.