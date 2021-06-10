 
checkAd

DGAP-News NIMIQ: Revolution in trading cryptocurrencies: Nimiq OASIS achieves direct compatibility between blockchain and banking

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
10.06.2021, 08:00  |  77   |   |   

DGAP-News: NIMIQ / Key word(s): Cryptocurrency / Blockchain
NIMIQ: Revolution in trading cryptocurrencies: Nimiq OASIS achieves direct compatibility between blockchain and banking

10.06.2021 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The blockchain project Nimiq and the German TEN31 bank achieved a breakthrough for compatibility between blockchain and traditional banking with the release of the OASIS (Open Asset Swap Interaction Scheme) technology. For the first time, Nimiq OASIS enables a decentralized and therefore secure purchase of cryptocurrencies by bank transfer: from money in your bank account to cryptocurrency in your self-custodial wallet in a few minutes- and vice versa. Within limits, there is no need to open an account with a centralized crypto exchange and the associated, usually time-consuming identification process.

"We started the Nimiq project to make cryptocurrency accessible, usable, and secure for everyone. It was clear to us that without a technology with which the new cryptocurrencies could easily be bought, sold, or exchanged, there would be no mass market. With Nimiq OASIS we have now overcome this barrier", says Philipp von Styp-Rekowsky, Tech Lead and co-founder of Nimiq.

Matthias von Hauff, CEO of TEN31 Bank adds: "OASIS is a revolution in trading with cryptocurrencies. With this project, we have come a lot closer to our goal of making trading with cryptocurrencies easy and offering everyone involved real added value. Even more: the launch is just the beginning of a whole range of possible applications for this technology, both in the B2C and B2B sectors."

With the OASIS protocol, on the one hand, currencies such as Euros, Dollars, or Swiss Francs can be used programmatically like tokens on a blockchain. On the other hand, it creates the fastest, safest, and most efficient way to buy, exchange and sell cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin. In the B2B area, both decentralized exchanges and OTC services and applications - all decentralized financial services (DeFi) - can use the OASIS protocol to efficiently process transactions between fiat and cryptocurrencies.

Seite 1 von 3
Blei jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News NIMIQ: Revolution in trading cryptocurrencies: Nimiq OASIS achieves direct compatibility between blockchain and banking DGAP-News: NIMIQ / Key word(s): Cryptocurrency / Blockchain NIMIQ: Revolution in trading cryptocurrencies: Nimiq OASIS achieves direct compatibility between blockchain and banking 10.06.2021 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Statement von CTS EVENTIM zum heutigen Urteil des Münchner Landgerichts
DGAP-Adhoc: AIXTRON erhöht Prognose für Auftragseingänge, Umsatzerlöse und EBIT-Marge / Kundennachfrage ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgemeine Gold- und Silberscheideanstalt Aktiengesellschaft: Höhe der Barabfindung für ...
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Oyj considers issuance of subordinated perpetual capital notes and announces ...
DGAP-News: SYNLAB to continue providing COVID-19 testing at UEFA competition matches and UEFA EURO 2020
EQS-Adhoc: HBM portfolio company Valo Health and Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. to combine and create ...
DGAP-News: STEMMER IMAGING AG: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 0.50 per share
DGAP-Adhoc: Xlife Sciences AG: Breakthrough in Drug Development
DGAP-Adhoc: AIXTRON raises guidance for order intake, revenues and EBIT margin / Customer demand remains at a ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GBK Beteiligungen AG: GBK Beteiligungen AG vollzieht die Veräußerung der Anteile an der CP ...
Titel
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Oyj presents new strategy, financial targets and the change of the Group ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I SE and HomeToGo GmbH executed Letter of Intent
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest: Successful placement of EUR 150 million subsequent bonds at 102% of par ...
DGAP-News: ETERNA veröffentlicht Zahlen für das erste Quartal 2021 und schlägt Stundung der Zinszahlungen ...
DGAP-News: BIKE24 plant Börsengang an Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse für 2021
Luther begleitet Werder Bremen an den Kapitalmarkt
DGAP-Adhoc: 4finance S.A.: 4finance cancels $125 million of its USD 2022 bonds
Titel
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap bietet ein Update zur Implementierung innovativer technischer ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Neue, genauere Schnelltest-Methode: Havn Life Sciences entwickelt präzise Methode für Psilocybin-Schnelltest
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG erhöht Profitabilität und bestätigt im Bereich V4Drive Zusammenarbeit mit ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Bekanntgabe Jahresabschluss 2020
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - PROVISIONAL LIQUIDATION APPLICATION
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE AND ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:30 Uhr
Medexus Strengthens Medical Affairs Team in Preparation for Planned Treosulfan Launch
14:00 Uhr
ISW Holdings Update: Announces Delivery of 300 Crypto Miners, JV Partner BIT5IVE Now Positioned as Key El Salvador Bitmain Distributor
13:00 Uhr
Digihost Announces Strategic Collaboration With Bit Digital to Increase Combined Hashrates by 400 PH
13:00 Uhr
Bitfarms Provides Mining Operations Update
12:30 Uhr
The Countdown, 8 Days Until the Davido Live! Global Unity Concert Sponsored by Shrucoin Cryptocurrency. Davido, King of Afro Beats, Ask 2 Million Fans to Support His Livestream on June 18th
11:22 Uhr
AMC, Biontech, windeln.de, Nel, Curevac, Tesla, Nel – hier sind die passenden Papiere
11:04 Uhr
Biontech, Curevac, DAX – was ist der nächste Feierabendtrade?
10:05 Uhr
Fluence erweitert seine Präsenz in der aufstrebenden israelischen Cannabisindustrie und unterstützt mehrere Züchter durch die REMY-Partnerschaft
09:33 Uhr
Videoausblick: Inflation: Botschaften der Märkte vor den Zahlen!
09:33 Uhr
Yousign sichert sich 30 Millionen Euro