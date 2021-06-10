Construction contract (Old Port D-terminal outdoor space works)

Nordecon AS and AS Tallinna Sadam have entered into an agreement for the design and construction of the outdoor space in front of the Old Port's D-terminal. Together with the surrounding area, the space that will be transformed is around 5.2 ha and includes the front of the D-terminal, the front of the Lootsi quarter, and the areas connecting the promenade with Reidi Road. According to the contract, a new traffic management solution and utility network, new landscaping, new pedestrian paths, covered bus and taxi waiting areas, a parking lot for passenger taxis, a short-term parking lot for cars, and a new lighting solution with outdoor design elements will all be completed.

The value of the contract is 5.9 million euros plus value added tax and the works will be completed in July 2022.