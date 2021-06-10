NoHo Partners’ turnover for May 2021 was approximately MEUR 11 and operating cash flow was MEUR -1.6

NoHo Partners Plc’s turnover for May 2021 was approximately MEUR 11, which is roughly 50 per cent of the turnover for the corresponding period in May 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Operating cash flow was approximately MEUR -1.6 in May. NoHo Partners CEO Aku Vikström :

“May's turnover and operating cash flow exceeded our forecast. Although cash flow was still negative in May, I welcome the reduction in burn rate thanks to strict cost control and evolving sales. In June, the operating cash flow from our business will already turn positive, and as the restrictions clearly start to unwind, we will be able to catch up with the reconstruction of the business and get our staff back to work. Denmark and Norway, where the government has lifted restrictions faster than in Finland, business has picked up briskly and signals confidence in a rapid recovery of demand, which is, naturally, reinforced by the good weather in early summer and the strong willingness of our staff to get back to customer work.”



The development of turnover in June 2021 will be reported by the company during week 28.



