 
checkAd

The Management Board of AB “Ignitis grupė” approved the consolidation project of renewable energy companies

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.06.2021, 08:00  |  56   |   |   

AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Company) informs that on 10 June 2021 the Company’s Management Board approved the initiation of the consolidation project of renewable energy companies (hereinafter – Project) of the Company’s group of companies (hereinafter – Ignitis Group), except for AB “Ignitis gamyba”.

The project proposed to consolidate the operating and under-development wind energy (onshore and offshore), solar energy, waste and biofuel projects and competences of Ignitis Group in a single entity while directing their further development and to choose UAB “Ignitis renewables” (hereinafter – Ignitis Renewables), 100% of shares whereof is owned by the Company, for this objective, for such purpose. After receiving all the necessary consents and performing the arrangements, the shares of UAB Kauno kogeneracinė jėgainė, UAB Vilniaus kogeneracinė jėgainė and Tuuleenergia Osaühing would be disposed to Ignitis Renewables. Ignitis Renewables would also manage renewable energy projects’ companies which would be acquired and developed in the future.

After reorganisation, the hydro energy segment – Kaunas HPP and Kruonis PSHP – would remain under a separate legal entity – AB “Ignitis gamyba”.

After the implementation of the Project, the value of assets managed by Ignitis Renewables would reach almost EUR 750 million.

The implementation of the Project complies with the Ignitis Group’s Strategy approved by the Supervisory Board of the Company on 19 June 2020, one of the priorities set out whereof is focused, sustainable and profitable green generation development in the region.

The consolidation of renewable energy businesses of Ignitis Group will allow to ensure a more competitive, flexible and effective implementation of green generation projects, strengthen the financial capacity of Ignitis Renewables as well as grow and broaden the competences of the area.

Also, the aim of the Project is to prepare for systemic performance of asset rotation set out in the Group’s Strategic Plan 2021–2024 by selling a portion, up to 49%, of shares of completed generation capacity projects in order to recycle capital and capture premium.

The Company will inform about further decisions related to the consolidation of the companies according to the procedure set out in legal acts.


For more information please contact:

Lukas Zadarackas
Public Relations Manager at Ignitis Group
lukas.zadarackas@ignitis.lt
+370 687 48080





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Management Board of AB “Ignitis grupė” approved the consolidation project of renewable energy companies AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Company) informs that on 10 June 2021 the Company’s Management Board approved the initiation of the consolidation project of renewable energy companies (hereinafter – Project) of the Company’s group of companies …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Freddie Mac Prices Approximately $1.0 Billion Securitization of Re-Performing Loans
Cocrystal Pharma’s Participation in the Noble Capital Markets C-Suite Interview Series is Now ...
Wesdome Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report at the Kiena Mine in Val d’Or, Quebec
Jamf Announces Pricing of Follow-on Offering of Common Stock by Selling Shareholders
Reduced Nicotine Tobacco and Cannabinoid Innovator 22nd Century Group to Be Added to Russell 2000, ...
22nd Century Announces Closing of $40 Million Common Stock Registered Direct Offering
TC Energy confirms termination of Keystone XL Pipeline Project
The Flowr Corporation Announces 2021 AGM Results
African Gold Group Provides an Update on Ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility Projects at Its ...
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP152, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients ...
Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE – Mai 2021
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board