SOITEC UNVEILS ITS STRATEGY FOR 2026 AND ITS TARGET TO TRIPLE ITS REVENUE

SOITEC UNVEILS ITS STRATEGY FOR 2026 AND ITS TARGET TO TRIPLE ITS REVENUE

  • Soitec estimates that the size of its addressable markets will increase 2.5-fold by fiscal year 2025-2026.
  • Market growth will be driven by multiple waves of technological change that will shape a more connected, energy-efficient and smarter world.
  • At the heart of these changes, Soitec is targeting to triple its revenue over the next five years and to deliver an Electronics1 EBITDA2 margin of around 35%.
  • Soitec reiterates its commitment to make sustainable development a central part of its value creation strategy.

Bernin (Grenoble), France, June 10, 2021 – Soitec (Euronext Paris), a world leader in designing and manufacturing innovative semiconductor materials, is today hosting its 2021 Capital Markets Day. Chief Executive Officer Paul Boudre, accompanied by the Group’s management team, will unveil his vision of the likely future development of the semiconductor market, along with his operational roadmap for harnessing the untapped potential in each of Soitec’s three end markets (mobile communications, automotive and industry, and smart devices). He will also unveil the Group’s financial objectives for 2026, which are a tangible reflection of its robust, profitable, and sustainable growth trajectory begun five years ago.

Paul Boudre, Soitec’s Chief Executive Officer:

“As a recognized key technology player in the semiconductor industry, Soitec is ideally placed to capitalize on a new phase of unprecedented technological change that will continue to revolutionize applications, both home and industrial, personal and professional. Thanks to our early-stage involvement in roadmaps for the development of new electronic equipment and applications, Soitec is increasingly instrumental in the design of these products, which allows us to create whole ecosystems based on the use of our engineered substrates.

This model obviously gives us a clear view of the growth outlook for our addressable markets, and especially of the decisive role that our substrates are playing in driving the burgeoning momentum in our end markets, whether it be mobile communications, automotive and industry, or smart devices. In light of the increasing number of applications and ever larger material foortprint for each product and application, we are confident in the ability of our organization to scale up further over the next five years. We are targeting to triple our revenue over this period, while growing our EBITDA margin by more than four percentage points. Our solid financial position also gives us the means to expand our production capacities to keep pace with this growth push.

