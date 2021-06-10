 
checkAd

DGAP-News Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH announces tender offer regarding outstanding senior unsecured floating rate bonds

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
10.06.2021, 08:15  |  66   |   |   

DGAP-News: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH / Key word(s): Bond
Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH announces tender offer regarding outstanding senior unsecured floating rate bonds

10.06.2021 / 08:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH announces tender offer regarding outstanding senior unsecured floating rate bonds

Berlin, 10 June 2021 - Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH (a wholly owned subsidiary of Ferratum Oyj) (the "Issuer") is, subject to the contemplated issue of subordinated perpetual capital notes (the "Hybrid Bonds") by Ferratum Oyj (as further set out in a press release by Ferratum Oyj on the date hereof), offering holders of the Issuer's outstanding senior unsecured floating rate bonds maturing on 25 May 2022 with ISIN SE0011167972 (the "2022 Bonds") and on 24 April 2023 with ISIN SE0012453835 (the "2023 Bonds"), who are subscribing to the Hybrid Bonds, to tender any of their 2022 Bonds or 2023 Bonds, subject to a total transaction cap of EUR 50,000,000, which may be increased or decreased at the option of the Issuer (the "Tender Offer"). The purchase price in the Tender Offer will be 101.50% of the nominal amount for the 2022 Bonds and 102.00% of the nominal amount for the 2023 Bonds. The full terms and conditions of the Tender Offer can be found in the tender information document which will be made available on the Issuer's website.

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Ferratum Oyj's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+' with a Negative Outlook and the long-term rating of the senior unsecured notes issued by Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH at 'B+'/RR4 on 10 June 2021. The contemplated Hybrid Bonds are expected to receive a 'B- (EXP)'/RR6 credit rating.

The Issuer has mandated Pareto Securities AB as tender agent for the Tender Offer.

This information is information that Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act.

 

About Ferratum Group:

Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum has expanded to operate in 19 countries across Europe, South and North America, Australia and Asia.

As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum has approximately 480,000 active customers that have an open Mobile Bank or Wallet account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months (as at 31 March 2021).

Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.


10.06.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH
Helmholtzstraße 2 - 9
10587 Berlin
Germany
Phone: + 49 (0) 30 921005844
E-mail: ir@ferratum.com
Internet: www.ferratumgroup.com
ISIN: SE0011167972
WKN: A2LQLF
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1206308

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1206308  10.06.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1206308&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetFerratum Unternehmensanleihe 5,50 % bis 05/22 jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH announces tender offer regarding outstanding senior unsecured floating rate bonds DGAP-News: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH / Key word(s): Bond Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH announces tender offer regarding outstanding senior unsecured floating rate bonds 10.06.2021 / 08:15 The issuer is solely …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Statement von CTS EVENTIM zum heutigen Urteil des Münchner Landgerichts
DGAP-Adhoc: AIXTRON erhöht Prognose für Auftragseingänge, Umsatzerlöse und EBIT-Marge / Kundennachfrage ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgemeine Gold- und Silberscheideanstalt Aktiengesellschaft: Höhe der Barabfindung für ...
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Oyj considers issuance of subordinated perpetual capital notes and announces ...
DGAP-News: SYNLAB to continue providing COVID-19 testing at UEFA competition matches and UEFA EURO 2020
Photon Energy Group gibt Prognose für seine langfristige Wachstumsstrategie bekannt
EQS-Adhoc: HBM portfolio company Valo Health and Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. to combine and create ...
DGAP-News: STEMMER IMAGING AG: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 0.50 per share
DGAP-Adhoc: Xlife Sciences AG: Breakthrough in Drug Development
DGAP-Adhoc: Xlife Sciences AG: Durchbruch in der Wirkstoffentwicklung
Titel
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Oyj presents new strategy, financial targets and the change of the Group ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I SE and HomeToGo GmbH executed Letter of Intent
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest: Successful placement of EUR 150 million subsequent bonds at 102% of par ...
DGAP-News: ETERNA veröffentlicht Zahlen für das erste Quartal 2021 und schlägt Stundung der Zinszahlungen ...
DGAP-News: BIKE24 plant Börsengang an Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse für 2021
Luther begleitet Werder Bremen an den Kapitalmarkt
DGAP-Adhoc: 4finance S.A.: 4finance cancels $125 million of its USD 2022 bonds
Titel
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap bietet ein Update zur Implementierung innovativer technischer ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Neue, genauere Schnelltest-Methode: Havn Life Sciences entwickelt präzise Methode für Psilocybin-Schnelltest
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG erhöht Profitabilität und bestätigt im Bereich V4Drive Zusammenarbeit mit ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Bekanntgabe Jahresabschluss 2020
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - PROVISIONAL LIQUIDATION APPLICATION
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE AND ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:15 Uhr
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Oyj considers issuance of subordinated perpetual capital notes and announces tender offer regarding outstanding senior unsecured floating rate bonds
19.05.21
DGAP-DD: Ferratum Oyj english
19.05.21
DGAP-DD: Ferratum Oyj english
12.05.21
DGAP-News: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Ferratum Group publishes Q1 2021 results