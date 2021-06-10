Sensorion Appoints Gene Therapy and Rare Disease Expert Nora Yang as Chief Scientific Officer

Regulatory News:

Sensorion (FR0012596468 – ALSEN) a pioneering clinical-stage biotechnology company which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent within the field of hearing loss disorders, today announces the appointment of Nora Yang, Ph.D., a leader in gene therapy and rare diseases with extensive leadership experience in industry, academia, and government, as Chief Scientific Officer (CSO).

Dr Yang joins from Stratify Therapeutics, LLC, where she was Co-Founder and CSO, having previously held senior roles at the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH), Amgen Inc., and Eli Lilly & Co. In particular, she was instrumental in the development of clinical stage gene therapies to treat monogenic diseases. In her new role, Nora Yang will be based in the U.S. and will lead the preclinical organization at Sensorion Research Laboratories in Montpellier, France. She will also spearhead the development of collaborations between fundamental and clinical research, including working with Sensorion’s partner, Institut Pasteur.