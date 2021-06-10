Sensorion Appoints Gene Therapy and Rare Disease Expert Nora Yang as Chief Scientific Officer
Sensorion (FR0012596468 – ALSEN) a pioneering clinical-stage biotechnology company which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent within the field of hearing loss disorders, today announces the appointment of Nora Yang, Ph.D., a leader in gene therapy and rare diseases with extensive leadership experience in industry, academia, and government, as Chief Scientific Officer (CSO).
Dr Yang joins from Stratify Therapeutics, LLC, where she was Co-Founder and CSO, having previously held senior roles at the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH), Amgen Inc., and Eli Lilly & Co. In particular, she was instrumental in the development of clinical stage gene therapies to treat monogenic diseases. In her new role, Nora Yang will be based in the U.S. and will lead the preclinical organization at Sensorion Research Laboratories in Montpellier, France. She will also spearhead the development of collaborations between fundamental and clinical research, including working with Sensorion’s partner, Institut Pasteur.
“I am delighted to welcome Nora Yang to Sensorion as our new CSO. Nora brings a wealth of highly relevant experience from pharmaceutical industry, academia and government. She will play a vital role in the expansion of Sensorion’s unique gene therapy platform, step-up innovation in our R&D organization and support us as we take our gene therapy programmes closer towards first clinical studies, in addition to spearheading our expansion in the U.S. market,” said Nawal Ouzren, CEO of Sensorion.
“I am excited to join Sensorion and to play a role in the development of its transformative therapies for hearing loss and beyond. Sensorion, in partnership with world-renowned Institut Pasteur and Necker Hospital, is leading the field in understanding the pathophysiology and etiology of inner ear related disorders and developing potentially life-changing therapies, including gene-based therapies. I am delighted to have the opportunity to lead Sensorion’s exceptional preclinical team to continue to build its product pipeline with innovative therapies and work with leading global experts to bring much needed medicines to patients suffering from inner ear related disorders globally,” said Nora Yang, CSO of Sensorion.
