The sales of „Vilvi Group“ May 2021

The consolidated sales for May 2021 amounted to 11.51 million EUR – 35.1% increase comparing to May 2020. Of 11.51 million EUR, SIA “Baltic Dairy Board“ sales revenue amounted to 0,314 million Eur. The sales of the Group for period January - May 2021 amounted to 55.37 million EUR – 24.0% increase comparing to the same period last year.

On 01/04/2021, AB Vilkyškių Pieninė, which belongs Vilvi Group, has completed the procurement of 70% of the qualifying holding of SIA Baltic Dairy Board. SIA Baltic Dairy Board is a Latvian company, specialising in producing and selling high value-added dairy ingredients, and milk and whey separation.

Vilija Milaseviciute

Economics and finance director

Phone: +370 441 55 102