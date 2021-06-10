Ex-date of dividend payment of Nordecon AS

Nordecon AS (trading code NCN1T, ISIN code EE3100039496) will close the list of shareholders for dividend payment on 15 June 2021 at the end of the working day of the settlement system.

Proceeding from the above, the ex-date for the payment is 14 June 2021. As of this date a person who acquired shares is not entitled to dividends for the 2020 financial year.