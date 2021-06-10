 
Cloud Gateway appoints tech industry veteran Raif Mehmet as Chief Revenue Officer

- Raif brings multimillion-pound sales and channel success from the likes of Cato Networks, Aruba Networks, Aryaka Networks and Bitglass

- A strategic focus on sales targets and the channel business will fuel high growth in the SASE market

LONDON, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --  Cloud Gateway, a cloud-native networking and security solutions provider, has appointed tech industry veteran Raif Mehmet as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) to fuel the company's growth in the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) market.

Raif has extensive experience in bringing disruptive technologies to market within networking and security. His experience in sales leadership and partner channels has achieved multimillion-pound growth in both privately held and publicly quoted companies, such as Cato Networks, Aruba Networks, Aryaka Networks and most recently, Bitglass.

With Cloud Gateway clients ranging across multiple industries including the Public Sector, Financial Services, Insurance and Healthcare, Raif will look at widening the company's industry reach as well as substantially increase focus to grow the company's channel business.

Justin Day, CEO of Cloud Gateway, said: "In a period of high growth focus for the company, Raif's direction will catapult the business forward, staying focused on achieving our growth targets and keeping us ahead of our competition in a noisy market."

Raif Mehmet commented: "Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solutions are the future. My focus is now on ensuring Cloud Gateway's leading position in the market and proving our solution's performance and return on investment to partners, customers and prospects who are inevitably looking for the best solution for their requirements."

As the UK's first SASE solution, Cloud Gateway's PRISM platform provides the security and performance needed today, for the cloud services of tomorrow, helping customers to improve performance, reduce cost and complexity and strengthen security as part of their digital transformation plans. The SASE solution secures all remote access, internet and network traffic, with government grade security, rapid deployment and flexibility to future-proof the IT network and the business. The platform is an award-winning solution that provides businesses with both the mechanism and resource support to adopt, develop and operate cloud, hybrid cloud and multi cloud environments.

About Cloud Gateway:

Cloud Gateway provides flexible, networking and security solutions to rapidly connect organisations to multiple cloud service providers, the HSCN, the PSN and the internet - delivered as a service at a pace suitable to the business.

Using Cloud Gateway's cloud-native Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution, organisations of any size can choose the tools needed to improve performance, reduce cost and complexity and strengthen security. Cloud Gateway secures all remote, internet and network traffic, with rapid deployment and government grade security. Built-in flexibility ensures continuous change is future-proofed. Organisations have a single, timely and accurate source of truth, ensuring regulatory compliance and protection from cyber threats.




