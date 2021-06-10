 
checkAd

Logitech Marks Milestone in Conflict-Free Minerals Commitment

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.06.2021, 09:01  |  56   |   |   

Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) announced today that its products are now what can be commonly understood as free from conflict minerals. This is a significant milestone in the Company’s ongoing work to meet its 2013 conflict mineral commitment to operate a supply chain that supports the fostering of peace and stability in areas where violence and human rights abuse is often overlooked. Now, all Logitech products are verified as being made only with minerals and resulting metals that comply with conflict-free standards. Additionally, 100% of in-scope smelter suppliers are now participating in a third-party responsible minerals sourcing audit program.

“Logitech is dedicated to pursuing transparency throughout our supply chain, promoting responsible sourcing, and the avoidance of conflict minerals worldwide,” said Prakash Arunkundrum, Head of Global Operations and Sustainability at Logitech. “We continually strive to operate supply chains that foster peace, accountability, and economic development in high-risk areas where mineral sourcing and sale could potentially finance armed conflict and human rights abuses.”

Logitech is committed to ensuring that its mineral supply chain contributes positively to social economic development and continues to strengthen its responsible business practices in support of conflict-free minerals sourcing. As a member of the Responsible Business Alliance (RBA) and the Responsible Minerals Initiative (RMI), Logitech is committed to sourcing components and materials from companies that meet standards and values around human rights, ethics, and environmental responsibility. The company’s Conflict-free Sourcing Program and the subsequent publication of a Conflict Minerals Policy launched in 2013 have since made meaningful progress in a short time toward achieving 100% of the supply chain engaged in the independent Responsible Minerals Assurance Process (RMAP) conflict-free program by 2020.

A Form SD (Specialized Disclosure Report) and Conflict Minerals Report have been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Logitech

Logitech designs products that have an everyday place in people's lives, connecting them to the digital experiences they care about. Almost 40 years ago, Logitech started connecting people through computers, and now it’s a multi-brand company designing products that bring people together through music, gaming, video, and computing. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Streamlabs, Blue Microphones, Ultimate Ears and Jaybird. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @Logitech.

Logitech International Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Logitech Marks Milestone in Conflict-Free Minerals Commitment Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) announced today that its products are now what can be commonly understood as free from conflict minerals. This is a significant milestone in the Company’s ongoing work to meet its 2013 conflict …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Terms of Rights Offering
Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces 2nd Quarter 2021 Common Stock Dividend of $0.22 per Share
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
FGEN Deadline Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors or June 11, 2021 Deadline in Securities Fraud ...
Battlefield 2042 Marks the Return of All-Out Warfare in New, Unmatched, Epic-Scale Experience
Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp. Name Selected Startups in Second Round of Climate Change ...
VBI Vaccines Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Twilio Segment Unveils Journeys, the First Customer Journey Builder for the New, Digital Era
NextNav, a Leader in Next Generation GPS, to Combine with Spartacus Acquisition Corporation ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP is Investigating The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) for Shareholders
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
Organigram Recruits for as Many as 75 Roles Based in Moncton, New Brunswick
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (“PSTH”) Confirms Discussions to Acquire 10% of the ...
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Carbios Strengthens Its Position in Polymer Biodegradation Technologies With the Acquisition of the ...
Kite's Tecartus Demonstrates High Response Rate in Adults With Relapsed or Refractory B-cell Acute ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Results of the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders – ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.06.21
Jaybird Vista 2 True Wireless Sport Earbuds Empower All Athletes to Answer the Call of Adventure
18.05.21
Logitech Introduces a Collaborative Whiteboard Solution For Hybrid Offices and Classrooms
12.05.21
Logitech Files Annual Report on Form 10-K