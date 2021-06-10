 
LARGO Announces the Signing of a Sales Contract With Digicel, One of the Caribbean's Leading Telecom Companies

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Regulatory News:

LARGO (Paris:ALLGO) (FR0013308582 - ALLGO), an eco-responsible French player in the refurbishment of mobile devices, announced today the signature of a contract with Digicel, one of the first operators in the Caribbean, for the commercialization of its refurbished smartphones.

As part of this partnership, Digicel will offer to its customers through its four client agencies and sixty stores in the Antilles-Guyana (Guadeloupe, French Guiana, Martinique and St. Maarten) an offer of refurbished smartphones supported by incentives. Smartphones refurbished by Largo will be available for sale in the operator's shops in conjunction with the subscription to a Digicel offer (pre- or post-paid). These offers will be promoted through specific communication campaigns and will benefit from a strong visibility on Digicel's distribution network.

Largo's support in the development of this eco-responsible telephony offer allows the Digicel Group to expand its mobile catalog and to offer high-end high-performance smartphones at very competitive prices. This first overseas partnership for Largo is a milestone in the company's strategy to expand its customer portfolio and to expand outside of metropolitan France.

Christophe Brunot and Frédéric Gandon, Co-founders of Largo comment: « We are delighted with the signing of this partnership with Digicel, which allows us to promote the circular economy of Smartphones ion the Antilles-Guyana. This first contract with a telecom operator in overseas territories illustrates the relevance and competitiveness of our offer in the telephony sector. This is a first step in our expansion strategy; we will now pursue this development in order to establish Largo as the key French player with telecom operators in France and abroad ».

« Largo's eco-responsible and 100% Made in France offer seduced us by its transparency and quality. We will be able to respond to a growing demand from our current Caribean customers and attract new customers who are concerned about their environmental footprint » adds Pierre-Canton-Bacara, Managing Director Digicel Antilles-Guyane

About Largo

Created in 2016, Largo is a group fundamentally involved in the circular economy. With close to 40 staff based in Nantes, Western France, Largo refurbishes Smartphones, tablets and laptops. Positioned along the entire value chain, from sourcing to refurbishment and distribution, Largo wants to become a benchmark player in the field of responsible refurbishment. A pioneer in terms of transparency, in 2018 Largo invested in a sophisticated production tool enabling it to optimise its processes and the quality of its products.

Entirely internalised in France, the refurbishment site offers full control of each key stage: reception, testing, reparation, quality control and after-sales service. Since the Company’s creation, Largo has already refurbished more than 140,000 Smartphones, and generated revenue of almost €10.3 million in 2020.

For further information, please go to www.largo-france.fr

About Digicel

The Digicel Group has become one of the leading telecommunications players in 32 countries in the Caribbean, Central America and the Pacific. The company is renowned for its excellent service offerings, customer service and network. Digicel is also very involved in charitable activities, notably through the creation of Digicel Foundations in Jamaica, Haiti, Papua New Guinea, Trinidad and Tobago, which are particularly involved in numerous social, cultural and educational projects.

