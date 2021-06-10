OP Corporate Bank plc to redeem its EUR 40 million Perpetual Non Step-up Hybrid Tier 1 Notes

OP Corporate Bank plc will redeem all of the outstanding instruments on 30 August 2021 at par plus accrued interest.

This redemption will have no material effect on OP Financial Group's or OP Corporate Bank’s capital adequacy.

OP Corporate Bank plc is part of Finland’s largest financial services group, OP Financial Group. OP Corporate Bank and OP Mortgage Bank are responsible for OP's funding in money and capital markets. As laid down in the applicable law, OP Corporate Bank, OP Mortgage Bank, their parent company OP Cooperative and other OP Financial Group member credit institutions are ultimately jointly and severally liable for each other’s debts and commitments. OP Corporate Bank acts as OP Financial Group's central bank.