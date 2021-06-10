 
Nouveau Monde and Lithion Recycling Sign a Collaboration Agreement to Recycle Graphite for Reuse as Anode Material for Batteries – Showing Commitment to Full Life Cycle of Materials

MONTRÉAL, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (“Nouveau Monde” or the “Company”) (NYSE : NMG; TSXV : NOU; Frankfurt : NM9) and Lithion Recycling (“Lithion”) are pleased to announce the signing of a collaboration agreement (the “Agreement”) for the recovery and value-added transformation of recycled graphite for reuse as anode material for lithium-ion batteries.

The Agreement will leverage Nouveau Monde’s and Lithion's proprietary processes and expertise to promote graphite circularity and better position both companies in the evolving global market. The local, Canadian, and North American ecosystem in the strategic minerals, battery materials and electrification sectors could be strengthened by the development of a cost-effective technical and commercial solution for recycled graphite.

Eric Desaulniers, Founder, President and CEO of Nouveau Monde, explains: “Recycling battery materials is an essential component in the development of tomorrow's sustainable economy. As a producer of advanced graphite-based materials aiming to play a dominant role in the Western World, Nouveau Monde is well positioned with its proposed operations and proprietary processes to play a key role in reconditioning value-added graphite back to its original characteristics to meet our customers' specific requirements. By working with Lithion, a world-class partner with recognized expertise, we are confident that we can define the optimal recovery and transformation solution thanks to our respective complementary technologies. Ultimately, the goal is to insert an increasing percentage of recycled material into our transformation process and, thus, potentially increase our overall production capacity, revenue, and margins, offer more sustainable solutions and challenge the established paradigm that the resource from our mining operation is inevitably non-renewable.”

Benoit Couture, Lithion's founding President, adds: “Lithion’s patented and patent-pending lithium-ion battery recycling technology has been optimized, thanks to our large-scale demonstration facility, with the vision of closing the loop on critical and strategic materials by reusing them in new battery materials. In parallel to the work currently being performed with partners at the cathode side with our recycled materials, we are thrilled to team up with Nouveau Monde Graphite’s team of experts to define the optimal and most cost-effective way to introduce recycled graphite from our sustainable and low carbon footprint technology in new anode material for lithium-ion batteries. We focus on a synergistic and collaborative approach as well as our complementary skill sets to provide battery manufacturers with recycled graphite containing anode material.”

