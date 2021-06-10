 
Materialise Announces Pricing of Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)

Leuven, Belgium, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Materialise NV (“Materialise”) (NASDAQ: MTLS), a leading provider of additive manufacturing and medical software and of sophisticated 3D printing services, announced today the pricing of its registered underwritten public offering of 4.0 million ADSs at a public offering price of US$24.00 per ADS. Each ADS will represent one ordinary share with no nominal value per share.

Materialise’s ADSs are currently listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “MTLS”.

The offering is expected to close on June 14, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 600,000 ADSs at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount, to cover over-allotments, if any.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is acting as sole representative of the underwriters and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The securities described above are being offered by Materialise pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form F-3 (No. 333-226006) previously filed by Materialise with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and declared effective on July 6, 2018. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and an accompanying prospectus. A final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. When available, copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC at 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, or by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmorganchase.com or from Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated at One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, California 94104, Attention: Syndicate, or by telephone at (415) 364-2720, or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com.

