 
checkAd

Gold Mountain Provides Construction Update

Autor: Accesswire
10.06.2021, 09:05  |  101   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Gold Mountain Mining Corp. ('Gold Mountain' or the 'Company') (TSXV:GMTN, OTCQB:GMTNF, Frankfurt:5XFA) is pleased to provide a construction update at its 100% owned Elk Gold Mine, located outside Merritt, …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Gold Mountain Mining Corp. ('Gold Mountain' or the 'Company') (TSXV:GMTN, OTCQB:GMTNF, Frankfurt:5XFA) is pleased to provide a construction update at its 100% owned Elk Gold Mine, located outside Merritt, British Columbia.

Highlights

  • The Company received authorization from the Ministry of Mines to begin construction on April 29th through its Notice of Departure ("NoD")
  • Nhwelmen-Lake LP ("Nhwelmen-Lake") has mobilized vehicles and mining equipment to begin construction and road development
  • Waste rock mining has begun by utilizing the Company's gravel borrow near the corner of Pit 2
  • Gold Mountain is on schedule for ore delivery in October and revenue in November 2021

"Aggressive timelines of getting into production are something we have committed to since coming to trade in December of 2020. We continue to deliver on key milestones and maintain our target of revenue generation in Q4," commented Kevin Smith, CEO and Director of Gold Mountain. "We've aligned ourselves with a first-class construction and mining contractor, Nhwelmen-Lake, to reduce our initial capex and leverage their expertise to develop BCs next high-grade gold and silver producer. With the Company receiving its early works permit and waste rock mining already underway through our gravel borrow, operations will be in full stride once we receive our mining permit amendment. All the while our drill team continues to hit mineralization and we anticipate receiving a steady stream of results from the lab in the coming weeks."

Waste Rock Mining - Road and Laydown Construction

On April 29, 2021, the Company received its Notice of Departure ("NoD") under its M-199 Mines Act permit, authorizing it to undertake certain construction and site preparation work at the Elk Gold Mine. A key component of the NoD was authorization for a "gravel borrow", which allows Gold Mountain to waste rock mine at Pit 2 and repurpose existing soil and gravel at site to develop roads and laydowns. The Company selected an area near PIt 2 for the gravel borrow in order to execute on a strategy that allows Gold Mountain to adhere to its aggressive timelines and accelerate the path to hit its high-grade 1300 vein.

Seite 1 von 4
Gold Mountain Mining Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gold Mountain Provides Construction Update VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Gold Mountain Mining Corp. ('Gold Mountain' or the 'Company') (TSXV:GMTN, OTCQB:GMTNF, Frankfurt:5XFA) is pleased to provide a construction update at its 100% owned Elk Gold Mine, located outside Merritt, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
American Resources Corporation Announces Closing of $30.1 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced ...
Lakeland Industries, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Financial Results
Fortitude Gold’s East Camp Douglas Returns 17.92 Meters Of 1.29 G/T Gold Under Lithocap
Infobird Co., Ltd. Announces Exercise and Closing of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option in ...
Caduceus Corp Announces Additional Settlement of Debt and Write-Off of $2,470,954 in Liabilities
Lithoquest Announces Increase in Previously Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement to up to $1.5 ...
Network-1 Extends its Share Repurchase Program
Tego Cyber Inc. CEO Shannon Wilkinson to be Featured Today on Bloomberg Radio
Gold Mountain Provides Construction Update
Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Issue of Warrants and Issue of Equity
Titel
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Enzolytics Announces A Comprehensive Therapeutic Protocol For Production Of Monoclonal Antibodies ...
Petroteq Announces Debt Conversions
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
Director Resignation
BK Technologies Corporation Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Titel
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Petroteq Provides Update on Offer Appearing in German Publication
Titel
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Petroteq Provides Update on Offer Appearing in German Publication

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:00 Uhr
Gold Mountain Provides Construction Update
08.06.21
Gold Mountain Receives Draft Mining Permit from the Ministry of Mines
08.06.21
Gold Mountain Receives Draft Mining Permit from the Ministry of Mines
03.06.21
Gold Mountain Executes Three MOU's with Indigenous Communities Surrounding the Elk Gold Project
03.06.21
Gold Mountain Executes Three MOU’s with Indigenous Communities Surrounding the Elk Gold Project
27.05.21
Gold Mountain Updates Project Economics at the Elk Gold Project
27.05.21
Gold Mountain Updates Project Economics at the Elk Gold Project