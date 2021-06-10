Gold Mountain Provides Construction Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Gold Mountain Mining Corp. ('Gold Mountain' or the 'Company') (TSXV:GMTN, OTCQB:GMTNF, Frankfurt:5XFA) is pleased to provide a construction update at its 100% owned Elk Gold Mine, located outside Merritt, …

Highlights

The Company received authorization from the Ministry of Mines to begin construction on April 29th through its Notice of Departure ("NoD")

Nhwelmen-Lake LP ("Nhwelmen-Lake") has mobilized vehicles and mining equipment to begin construction and road development

Waste rock mining has begun by utilizing the Company's gravel borrow near the corner of Pit 2

Gold Mountain is on schedule for ore delivery in October and revenue in November 2021

"Aggressive timelines of getting into production are something we have committed to since coming to trade in December of 2020. We continue to deliver on key milestones and maintain our target of revenue generation in Q4," commented Kevin Smith, CEO and Director of Gold Mountain. "We've aligned ourselves with a first-class construction and mining contractor, Nhwelmen-Lake, to reduce our initial capex and leverage their expertise to develop BCs next high-grade gold and silver producer. With the Company receiving its early works permit and waste rock mining already underway through our gravel borrow, operations will be in full stride once we receive our mining permit amendment. All the while our drill team continues to hit mineralization and we anticipate receiving a steady stream of results from the lab in the coming weeks."

Waste Rock Mining - Road and Laydown Construction

On April 29, 2021, the Company received its Notice of Departure ("NoD") under its M-199 Mines Act permit, authorizing it to undertake certain construction and site preparation work at the Elk Gold Mine. A key component of the NoD was authorization for a "gravel borrow", which allows Gold Mountain to waste rock mine at Pit 2 and repurpose existing soil and gravel at site to develop roads and laydowns. The Company selected an area near PIt 2 for the gravel borrow in order to execute on a strategy that allows Gold Mountain to adhere to its aggressive timelines and accelerate the path to hit its high-grade 1300 vein.