Smarkets raises Series B funding round to supercharge international and domestic growth





Having raised just £3.8m ($5.4m) since its inception in 2008, with its Series A round coming back in 2013, Smarkets has built a leading exchange platform that processes billions of pounds in traded volume each year. The company has offices in London, Los Angeles, and Malta, licensed customer-focused operations in five countries, and in 2019 released innovative sportsbook app SBK .



Smarkets is delighted to welcome SGE, which joins existing investors Passion Capital and Deutsche Telekom in supporting the company's mission to fix betting with the fairest odds in the industry.



This new investment will allow Smarkets to accelerate its rollout in the US, where it is already live in Colorado with sportsbook app SBK and set to go live in Indiana soon. The funding will also bolster SBK's position in the UK mainstream betting market after its successful launch in August 2019.

The new investment will contribute to:

Furthering the company's US presence, including market-access deals in new, regulated states

Capturing an even greater share of the UK betting exchange market and accelerating SBK's growth in the UK's mainstream sportsbook market

Expanding Smarkets' development of new products for customers and focus on industry-leading prices on sports, politics, and current affairs

Continuing to capture the best and brightest worldwide engineering talent with a view to doubling headcount by end of 2022

Further expansion into new and recently entered markets such as Denmark and Sweden

Jason Trost, founder and CEO of Smarkets, said:

"This is an incredibly exciting day. I've always been amazed what the passion and energy of a comparatively small group of committed people can accomplish against much bigger rivals; Smarkets and SBK are the product of exactly that. At Smarkets we have always been guided by our vision of fixing betting with the best prices and products, and SGE is just as excited as us to challenge the status quo. This is a huge endorsement of our technology and will allow us to further upend the industry by offering bets as close to fair value as possible.