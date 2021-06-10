 
Information on the total number of voting rights and shares in Tarkett’s share capital as of May 31st, 2021

PARIS, FRANCE, June 10th, 2021 - Information on the total number of voting rights and shares in Tarkett’s share capital as of May 31st, 2021

(Article L233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and
Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers)

Date Total number of shares in the capital Total number of voting rights
As of May 31st, 2021 65,550,281 Number of theoretical voting rights:

66,335,369
Number of exercisable voting rights:
65,962,367 *

* After deduction of the treasury shares without voting rights.

###


Investor Relations Contact
Tarkett – Emilie Megel – emilie.megel@tarkett.com

Media contacts
Tarkett - Véronique Bouchard Bienaymé - communication@tarkett.com
Brunswick - tarkett@brunswickgroup.com - Tel.: +33 (0) 1 53 96 83 83

About Tarkett

With a history of 140 years, Tarkett is a worldwide leader in innovative flooring and sports surface solutions, with net sales of € 2.6 billion in 2020. Offering a wide range of products including vinyl, linoleum, rubber, carpet, wood, laminate, artificial turf and athletics tracks, the Group serves customers in over 100 countries across the globe. Tarkett has more than 12,000 employees and 33 industrial sites, and sells 1.3 million square meters of flooring every day, for hospitals, schools, housing, hotels, offices, stores and sports fields. Committed to change the game with circular economy and to reducing its carbon footprint, the Group has implemented an eco-innovation strategy based on Cradle to Cradle principles, fully aligned with its Tarkett Human-Conscious Design approach. Tarkett is listed on Euronext Paris (compartment B, ISIN: FR0004188670, ticker: TKTT). www.tarkett.com

