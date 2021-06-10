 
checkAd

Data center operator DEAC is implementing "green business" concept and switched to 100% renewable energy sources.

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
10.06.2021, 10:00  |  63   |   |   

RIGA, Latvia, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In May 2021, DEAC has become a green data center operator that uses 100% renewable energy from Northern Europe wind farms and has taken part in a global plan of economy decarbonisation.

Increasing demand of data center, especially cloud, solutions result in high consumption of energy in data centers that has negative impact on climate. As electricity from fossil fuels is directly related to carbon emissions, DEAC switched to renewable energy to minimize negative impact on the environment.

The problem of global climate change due to greenhouse gas emissions unites many countries to achieve a common goal. ICT companies worldwide are developing new green technology solutions to become climate and carbon neutral by 2030, according to the Paris Agreement.

"We have already improved energy efficiency by upgrading cooling systems, adding chillers and creating new cold-hot aisle solution in the server rooms. Using 100% renewable energy resources, DEAC, as a socially responsible operator of data centers, contributes to environmentally friendly and sustainable development of the business", - comments Andris Gailitis, DEAC Chairman of the Board.

The "green business" concept and ESG principles implies reducing consumption of resources and negative impact on the environment. With the growing demand for renewable energy, their cost will decrease in the near future and its stability and access contributes to business continuity and development.

For over 20 years, DEAC has been providing the best IT solutions on the market for its customers. Green energy is an integral component of advanced technologies and a key aspect for the development of a sustainable business. Companies can implement their "green business" concept together with the data center operator DEAC, choosing it as an ICT service provider.

ABOUT DEAC

DEAC is one of the largest independent data center operators in Northern Europe, owned by a Swiss investment infrastructure fund managed by Quaero Capital. Together with DLC, that also owned by Quaero Capital, DEAC offers two primary locations in Riga and Vilnius. On top of that, DEAC has points of presence in the major cities of Central and Eastern Europe. DEAC serves thousands of customers in more than 40 different countries by providing innovative IT services, applying individual business approach and top-notch technologies.




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Data center operator DEAC is implementing "green business" concept and switched to 100% renewable energy sources. RIGA, Latvia, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - In May 2021, DEAC has become a green data center operator that uses 100% renewable energy from Northern Europe wind farms and has taken part in a global plan of economy decarbonisation. Increasing demand …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Zeus Industrial Products to Integrate Catheter-Based Contract Manufacturer CathX Medical
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
Saudi Arabia Dry Logistics Market is Driven by Introduction and Adoption of Newer Technologies that will have Strong Influence on Delivery & Service Offerings in the Industry: Ken Research
Takeda introduces the In Their Shoes experience to the Middle East in support of the IBD patient ...
Planful Debuts "Predict: Signals," a Native AI and ML Anomaly Detection Technology for FP&A
Investment in Israeli Innovation Companies Hits $10.5 Billion, Shattering 2020 Record in Under Six ...
Peijia Medical Partners with inQB8 for US Incubator and Transcatheter Tricuspid Replacement (TTVR) ...
Hello Pal Comments on Market Activity at the Request of IIROC
Demand for Precise and Effective Treatment Accelerating Stereotactic Planning Software Spending Analysis Market Growth: Future Market Insights Study
Saudi Arabia Pharma Logistics Market is expected to reach about USD 900 Million by the year ending 2025: Ken Research
Titel
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
2021 Nintex Solution Innovation Award Finalists Announced
Millimeter Wave Technology Market worth $4.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Moonbug Entertainment and Amazon Kids+ Team Up to Create Premium Original Productions for Kids
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Tukatech Releases New Products for Demand Manufacturing, Micro-Factories and Made to Order
Officials from SCO members, observer states and dialogue partners hold discussion on promoting ...
Match Group Partners With the UK Government To Promote COVID-19 Vaccinations
VeChain, Together With DNV, Enables Renji Hospital To Launch The World's First Blockchain-based IVF ...
170-Year-Old SINGER Brand Continues to Innovate the Art of Sewing
Titel
6 of the Top 20 Global Pharmaceutical Companies Standardizing on Veeva Vault QMS
Discovery Life Sciences Acquires Targos To Create Market-Leading Global Tissue Biomarker Services
How A Junior Miner Might Have Sparked A New Canadian Gold Rush
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Shell To Sell Interest In Deer Park Refinery To Partner Pemex
PoS terminal manufacturer BBPOS to use Panthronics' high-performance NFC controller in next ...
Zalando Launches New Summer Campaign, Activists of Optimism
Huma raises $130 million financing to scale its digital health platform for better care and ...
Vianode signs MoU for supply of battery materials with Morrow Batteries
Pre-sale of the official cryptocurrency of the MMA promotion AMC Fight Nights has begun
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus