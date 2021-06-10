 
SphingoTec Expands Management Team and Appoints new CFO

DGAP-News: SphingoTec GmbH / Key word(s): Corporate Action/Strategic Company Decision
SphingoTec Expands Management Team and Appoints new CFO

10.06.2021 / 10:00
  • Dr. Angelo Moesslang was named CFO and Managing Director of SphingoTec.
  • The company has developed innovative biomarkers for critical care settings and makes them available on their point of care platform, Nexus IB10.
  • The new senior leadership addition broadens SphingoTec's core capabilities in response to the anticipated significant expansion of its activities.

Hennigsdorf/Berlin, Germany, June 10, 2021 - Diagnostics company SphingoTec GmbH ("SphingoTec") announces the appointment of Dr. Angelo Moesslang as new chief financial officer (CFO) and managing director.
SphingoTec develops and markets innovative in vitro diagnostic solutions for novel biomarkers that support personalized medicine in critical care conditions. Sphingotec is a fully integrated diagnostics company: the innovative biomarkers are commercially available on the proprietary point of care platform Nexus IB10. Following a successful implementation of the biomarkers in clinical routine, the company is now oriented towards geographical expansion and commercial growth.
Dr. Angelo Moesslang commented, "I was drawn to SphingoTec's vision and focus of translating the science of novel biomarkers into clinical routine. I am excited to join such an innovative young company, ideally positioned for growth. This new role will allow me to leverage my expertise, contribute to the commercialization effort and continue the initiatives of improving patient management in critical care with innovative diagnostic solutions."
Dr. Moesslang has more than 20 years of global healthcare and finance leadership experience. Prior to joining SphingoTec he served as CEO of a US-based medical device startup and held various executive roles with the Fresenius Group in Europe, Asia, and the US, most recently CFO of Fresenius Medical Care North America.
Dr. Andreas Bergmann, CEO and founder of SphingoTec added, "With the international commercialization of our validated biomarkers and established point of care platform, we are now bringing diagnostic breakthroughs to critical care clinicians. We are excited to welcome Mr. Moesslang, whose entrepreneurial spirit and energy will bring strategic value to our next stage of business development. "

About SphingoTec
SphingoTec GmbH ("SphingoTec"; Hennigsdorf near Berlin, Germany) develops and markets innovative in vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests for novel and proprietary biomarkers for the diagnosis, prediction and monitoring of acute medical conditions. SphingoTec's proprietary biomarker portfolio includes bioactive Adrenomedullin (bio-ADM), a unique biomarker for real-time assessment of endothelial function in conditions like sepsis or congestive heart failure, Proenkephalin (penKid), a unique biomarker for real-time assessment of kidney function, and Dipeptidyl Peptidase 3 (DPP3), a unique biomarker for cardiac depression. IVD tests for SphingoTec's proprietary biomarkers are made available as sphingotest(R) microtiter plate tests as well as point-of-care tests on the Nexus IB10 immunoassay platform. SphingoTec's subsidiary Nexus Dx Inc. (San Diego, CA, USA) produces the tests alongside a broad menu of established and commonly used tests for acute and critical care.

Contact
Ruxandra Lenz
Sr. Manager Marketing and Communications
SphingoTec GmbH
Neuendorfstr. 15 A
16761 Hennigsdorf
Tel. +49-3302-20565-0
press@sphingotec.com
www.sphingotec.com
 

