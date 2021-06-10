 
checkAd

Gravity to Launch Global CBT of Tentatively Named 3D MMORPG ‘Ragnarok Project S’ on June 22

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.06.2021, 10:13  |  49   |   |   

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRVY), a global game service provider, announced that it will start the closed beta test (CBT) of the ‘Ragnarok: Project S’ (tentative title), its 3D MMORPG under development, on June 22, 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210610005373/en/

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRVY) will start the closed beta test (CBT) of the ‘Ragnarok: Project S’ (tentative title), its 3D MMORPG under development, on June 22, 2021. As a mobile 3D MMORPG against the backdrop of world of Ragnarok Online, Ragnarok: Project S is the sequel to the ‘Ragnarok: Valkyrie Uprising’ that was developed and serviced by Gravity Neocyon. Gravity will conduct CBT of the Ragnarok: Project S for 7 days starting on June 22 via its Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/ROValkyrieUprising/). The CBT can be joined by users around the world, regardless of their access regions. Users can explore creative story quests and enjoy a variety of dungeons. A new battleground, with giant god warriors that enable users to fight in large-scale battles, will be active during the CBT. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRVY) will start the closed beta test (CBT) of the ‘Ragnarok: Project S’ (tentative title), its 3D MMORPG under development, on June 22, 2021. As a mobile 3D MMORPG against the backdrop of world of Ragnarok Online, Ragnarok: Project S is the sequel to the ‘Ragnarok: Valkyrie Uprising’ that was developed and serviced by Gravity Neocyon. Gravity will conduct CBT of the Ragnarok: Project S for 7 days starting on June 22 via its Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/ROValkyrieUprising/). The CBT can be joined by users around the world, regardless of their access regions. Users can explore creative story quests and enjoy a variety of dungeons. A new battleground, with giant god warriors that enable users to fight in large-scale battles, will be active during the CBT. (Graphic: Business Wire)

As a mobile 3D MMORPG against the backdrop of world of Ragnarok Online, Ragnarok: Project S is the sequel to the ‘Ragnarok: Valkyrie Uprising’ that was developed and serviced by Gravity Neocyon. Having been available in the global market for over 6 years from May 2012 to January 2019, ‘Ragnarok: Valkyrie Uprising’ is one of the hit titles of Gravity Neocyon played by over 5 million users.

Gravity will conduct CBT of the Ragnarok: Project S for 7 days starting on June 22 via its official Facebook page. The CBT can be joined by users around the world, regardless of their access regions. Regions such as Southeast Asia, Oceania, North America, the United Kingdom and Germany will all be able to access the CBT. The Ragnarok: Project S CBT will be conducted in English.

In the CBT, users can explore creative story quests, such as scroll quests as well as diversified main and sub-quests, and enjoy a variety of dungeons. Additionally, a new battleground, with giant god warriors that enable users to fight in large-scale battles, will be active during the CBT.

For users participating in CBT of Ragnarok: Project S, Gravity will provide a variety of events, including an appreciation coupon code, a CBT gift event that gives away Diamonds and a costume-wings-mercenary package, a Facebook event where users can show off their own cute characters in costumes, and a leveling Facebook event that allows only powerful users to join.

“We will provide users with a new experience of ‘another Ragnarok’ through Ragnarok: Project S to which we put our efforts for a long time. We look forward to seeing a host of participants in CBT of the Ragnarok: Project S,” said Kwonkuk Moon, Project Manager at Global Mobile Business Unit, Gravity.

Gravity will keep communicating with users by updating progress in the development of the Ragnarok: Project S on its official Facebook page every week. Currently, the Facebook page of Project S exceeded 370,000 followers.

[CBT page] https://www.facebook.com/ROValkyrieUprising/
[Official website] http://www.gravity.co.kr/kr

About Gravity

Established in April 2000, during the early stages of the Korean online gaming industry, Gravity has been leading the golden age of online and mobile games. Gravity is the only game company in Korea that is directly listed on the NASDAQ.

Gravity has been servicing games of various genres in Korea and abroad on the basis of the Ragnarok IPs, such as Ragnarok Online, a PC MMORPG with the largest user base in the world, Ragnarok M: Abyss Awakening, a mobile MMORPG, Ragnarok: Labyrinth, and Ragnarok: Poring Merge.

With the launch of ‘Ragnarok Origin’, a mobile MMORPG, in July 2020 in Korea, Gravity achieved box office success with high revenue in two major game markets. And immediately after it launched ‘Ragnarok X: Next Generation’ in October 2020 in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao, it ranked No.1 in revenue in two major markets in Taiwan and Hong Kong, while recording the highest in Google revenue in Macao. The company will make a surprise launch of ‘Ragnarok X: Next Generation’ on June 18, 2021, in Southeast Asia.

Based on its powerful global network established through the success of Ragnarok Online, Gravity is also promoting the global publishing business to develop and distribute a range of platform and genre games as well as games using Ragnarok IPs.

Gravity Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gravity to Launch Global CBT of Tentatively Named 3D MMORPG ‘Ragnarok Project S’ on June 22 Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRVY), a global game service provider, announced that it will start the closed beta test (CBT) of the ‘Ragnarok: Project S’ (tentative title), its 3D MMORPG under development, on June 22, 2021. This press release features …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Terms of Rights Offering
Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces 2nd Quarter 2021 Common Stock Dividend of $0.22 per Share
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
FGEN Deadline Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors or June 11, 2021 Deadline in Securities Fraud ...
Battlefield 2042 Marks the Return of All-Out Warfare in New, Unmatched, Epic-Scale Experience
Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp. Name Selected Startups in Second Round of Climate Change ...
VBI Vaccines Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Twilio Segment Unveils Journeys, the First Customer Journey Builder for the New, Digital Era
NextNav, a Leader in Next Generation GPS, to Combine with Spartacus Acquisition Corporation ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP is Investigating The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) for Shareholders
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
Organigram Recruits for as Many as 75 Roles Based in Moncton, New Brunswick
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (“PSTH”) Confirms Discussions to Acquire 10% of the ...
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Carbios Strengthens Its Position in Polymer Biodegradation Technologies With the Acquisition of the ...
Kite's Tecartus Demonstrates High Response Rate in Adults With Relapsed or Refractory B-cell Acute ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Results of the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders – ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.05.21
GRAVITY Interactive, Inc. gab die Rückkehr von Dragon Saga für die Europäische Region bekannt
14.05.21
GRAVITY Interactive, Inc. Announced the Return of Dragon Saga for the European Region