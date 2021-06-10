 
CAPEX.com Expands cryptocurrencies portfolio with 12 new additions

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
10.06.2021   

Nicosia, Cyprus (ots/PRNewswire) - CAPEX.com (https://capex.com/en) , leading
global multi-licensed broker operated in Europe by Key Way Investments Ltd, adds
12 new cryptocurrencies to their ever-expanding crypto portfolio.

Traders can now choose AAVE, Cardano, Chainlink, Compound, EOS, Monero, NEO,
Polkadot, Stellar, Tezos, TRON and yearn.finance through CAPEX.com.

The 12 latest cryptocurrencies come in addition to the broker's solid portfolio
of crypto assets, which already included CFDs on Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin Spot,
Ethereum USD, Ethereum EUR, Litecoin USD, Litecoin EUR, and Ripple, bringing in
the total to 21.

For those wanting to be up-to-the-minute with technology and the currency
markets, CAPEX.com offers access to a comprehensive education academy and a wide
range of technical and fundamental tools and features in collaboration with
leading third-party providers.

Christina Koullapi, Executive Director at Key Way Investments Ltd, the company
operating CAPEX.com under its CySEC regulation:

"With crypto transactions allowed on massive payment platforms such as PayPal
and investment banks such as Goldman Sachs or Morgan Stanley offering access to
crypto funds for its clients, it was a logical step for us to expand our crypto
portfolio. We are happy to provide our clients with many new options to
diversify their investment portfolio.

As we grow CAPEX.com's presence throughout Europe, we try to find new and
exciting ways to make online trading more accessible, transparent, and secure."

About CAPEX.com

CAPEX.com is a leading global trading platform providing its users with expert
insights, tools, and resources to make markets accessible to a worldwide
audience and offering a tailor-made trading experience. Its professional trading
platforms, robust technological infrastructure, and transparent trading
conditions have propelled it as one of the most respectable brokers on the
international stage.

Anchored by a global presence and regional expertise, CAPEX.com holds operating
licenses from the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), Abu Dhabi
Global Market Financial Services Regulatory Authority (ADGM - FSRA), the
Financial Services Authority (FSA) in Seychelles, and the Financial Sector
Conduct Authority (FSA) in South Africa.

Visit http://www.capex.com/ and follow CAPEX.com on Twitter
(https://twitter.com/capex_en) , LinkedIn
(https://www.linkedin.com/company/capexglobal/) , Facebook
(https://www.facebook.com/CapexGlobal/) , and Instagram
(https://www.instagram.com/capex_global/) for more details and insights.

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/156475/4937565
OTS: Key Way Investments LTD
