LONDON, NEW YORK and SINGAPORE, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Now available on Amazon, Uncommon Courage, written by Andrea Edwards, founder and CEO of The Digital Conversationalist, compiles 50 years of wisdom into easy-to-digest actions readers can take to make the world a better place. Borne of research, self-experiment, extensive travel, and international leadership work for Fortune 500 companies, Andrea Edwards' second book offers readers an uniquely optimistic and accessible insight on how people can courageously design a future with dignity at the centre for all. Readers looking for a book on how to live in the here and now will find it in Uncommon Courage.

In the book's forward, author of the Wall Street Journal bestselling book Growth IQ: Get Smarter About the Choices that Will Make or Break Your Business Tiffani Bova shares the following:

"Uncommon Courage peels away at questions of how to live with purpose and courage in today's world like layers of an onion. Through Andrea's loving, curious attention to the world around her, we are taken deep within ourselves. When you set off on this journey with Andrea, you'll have to trust the process, explore your mindset and your ideas, and be willing to reflect on how they have shaped who you are today. This is a path of recognizing and embracing opportunities, of seizing your moments with courage for the results you deserve."

As Bova alludes, Uncommon Courage is not a passive wander through someone else's experiences. Through her vulnerability and straight-talk, Edwards acts as a hands-on guide, spurring readers to question the roots of what they believe to be true, to reflect on how they treat each other and the planet, to consider the implications of who they vote for, who they work for and what they buy. Readers of Uncommon Courage are asked to commit to taking courageous action, to deepening their knowledge and vetting its sources, and to understanding the value of showing up and using their voices to create positive ripples of change around the world.

While extremely timely during the current pandemic, Uncommon Courage is also timeless—it's the kind of book that ends up dog-eared and living on the bedside table to be referred to often for inspiration and during moments of reflection. Grounded firmly in reality, Uncommon Courage is intentionally designed to honour the ebb and flow of our modern life, allowing readers the flexibility to drop in and out, to follow wisdom hashtags on a specific journey, or to read it from cover-to-cover for a fully immersive experience. When deeper work is required, chapters come with questions to answer, links to further resources, or pledges to make.

After decades of advising leaders in some of the planet's most innovative companies (Microsoft, IBM, BNP Paribas Securities Services), Edwards' book reflects her unconventional approach to life, successfully straddling the multiple genres of self-help, development, travel, memoir, motivational, how-to and humour. Uncommon Courage is a book that offers something for everyone. However readers identify, wherever they live, and whatever path they are currently walking, at least a dozen of Edwards' 108 wisdoms are bound to resonate.

Uncommon Courage can be ordered through tinyurl.com/48je5dbj

Images, quotes and the release can be accessed here: https://tinyurl.com/42f327xr

About Uncommon Courage

Uncommon Courage is more than a book; it's an invitation to join an inclusive community that wants to better understand humanity's challenges—both global and personal—in order to take courageous action and create a better world for everyone. If COVID has given us the time and space to reflect, Uncommon Courage gives us the nudge we need to create lasting change.
Web: https://uncommon-courage.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/uncommoncourageaninvitation

About Andrea Edwards

Andrea Edwards is known globally by her brand The Digital Conversationalist and as the author of 18 Steps to An All-Star LinkedIn Profile, which Book Authority has named one of the 22 Best New LinkedIn eBooks To Read In 2021  and also one of the 100 Best LinkedIn Books of All Time. In addition to her own books, Edwards expertise features in a number of other books, including The Social CEO by Damian Corbett, one of Book Authority's Best CEO Books of All Time. When not writing, Edwards challenges global organizations to embrace a social leadership mindset and to think differently about integrity in the digital age.

W: https://andreatedwards.com/
FB: https://www.facebook.com/TheDigitalConversationalist
E: andrea@andreatedwards.com 
T: https://twitter.com/AndreaTEdwards 

 




