DGAP-News Tele Columbus AG: PŸUR Business data centre in Leipzig successfully certified

DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG / Key word(s): Statement/Miscellaneous
Tele Columbus AG: PŸUR Business data centre in Leipzig successfully certified

10.06.2021 / 11:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Availability class 3 confirmed

PŸUR Business data centre in Leipzig successfully certified

Berlin/Leipzig, 10 June 2021. The Leipzig West data centre of HL komm Telekommunikations GmbH, a subsidiary of Tele Columbus AG (PŸUR Business), has been successfully certified in accordance with DIN EN 50600 availability class 3 and TSI.STANDARD V4.2 Level 3.

The Leipzig West data centre combines state-of-the-art technology and optimal energy efficiency with TÜViT-verified data security. After extensive tests, the TÜV NORD has certified the new PŸUR Business data centre with security and availability class 3, in accordance with DIN EN 50600. It also fulfils the additional requirements of the Trusted Site Infrastructure (TSI) in its current version (4.2).

In order to meet this security standard, it must be ensured that all active components in the power supply system are redundant and therefore fail-safe. Further criteria are increased anti-burglary protection, securing of the supply lines, a high level of fire safety with an appropriate extinguishing system and the continual monitoring of all operating conditions.

The requirements of security level 3 were taken into account during the data centre's construction and had already been fulfilled by the start of operations. The certification officially confirms the adopted measures.

Under the PŸUR Business brand, the Tele Columbus subsidiary HL komm has two modern data centres in Leipzig and Berlin with a total area of 3,200 square meters. Both have obtained at least TSI 4.1, level 3 certification and are free for immediate use.

More information is available at www.rechenzentrum-leipzig.de

About Tele Columbus

Tele Columbus AG is one of Germany's leading fibre network operators which reaches more than 3 million homes. Via its brand PŸUR, the Company, offers high-speed internet including telephony and more than 250 TV channels. All of this via a digital entertainment platform that combines linear TV with video on demand entertainment. To its housing association partners, the Tele Columbus Group offers tailored models of cooperation and state-of-the-art services such as telemetric and tenant portals. As a full-service partner for municipalities and regional utilities, the Company is actively supporting the fibreglass-based infrastructure and broadband internet expansion in Germany. For its business customers the Group offers carrier services and corporate solutions on its proprietary fibre network. Besides its headquarters in Berlin, the Company has locations in Hamburg, Leipzig, Ratingen and Unterföhring/Munich. Since January 2015, Tele Columbus AG is listed on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

