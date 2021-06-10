 
DGAP-News HPS Home Power Solutions collaborates with Wohnwerke to equip private homes with picea, the solar-hydrogen-based power supply

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
DGAP-News: HPS Home Power Solutions GmbH / Key word(s): Alliance
HPS Home Power Solutions collaborates with Wohnwerke to equip private homes with picea, the solar-hydrogen-based power supply

10.06.2021 / 11:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release


HPS Home Power Solutions collaborates with Wohnwerke to equip private homes with picea, the solar-hydrogen-based power supply

  • Wohnwerke will be offering private homes with the picea energy storage system from HPS under the neubauten brand
  • picea is the world's first commercially available CO2 free, solar-hydrogen-based power supply for private homes
  • First joint show house planned near Stuttgart


Berlin, June 10, 2021: Berlin-based HPS Home Power Solutions GmbH and builders and architects Wohnwerke GmbH are launching a partnership for climate-friendly, private houses. Wohnwerke will offer its customers picea, the hydrogen-based electricity storage system from HPS, as standard equipment for their one-family homes. The combination of modern architecture and innovative energy system is planned to be built soon in a show house in Asperglen-Rudersberg near Stuttgart.

Using solar energy and innovative power-to-gas hydrogen technology, picea enables year-round, carbon free and independent power supply for one- and two-family houses. HPS offers the first marketable solution worldwide in this segment. The picea system also uses the entire process heat from energy generation, storage and usage to reduce the energy required to heat a house. picea has a very high overall utilization rate of around 90%.

picea offers more than 100 times the storage capacity of home batteries available on the market today. The system enables hydrogen technology to be used easily and efficiently in private households for the first time and can thus make a significant contribution to climate protection. The show house will underline the technological market leadership of HPS as well as the commitment and reliability of picea. It demonstrates Wohnwerke's ambition to equip high-quality homes with an independent power supply and contribute to climate protection.

